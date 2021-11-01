A local lady shared a heart-melting story about a Pick n Pay staff member who showed her incredible kindness

The lady named Shireen Ebrahim said she always packs her own groceries at the store to lighten the work of the employees

However, one employee could see that Shireen was tired and insisted that she pack her groceries because she wanted to help make her day a little better

A lady by the name of Shireen Ebrahim shared a warm-hearted story about the amazing service she received from a Pick n Pay in Randburg. Shireen shared the story with the popular Facebook page, #ImStaying, and people from around the country are loving the feel good vibes.

Shireen expressed her gratitude for a Pick n Pay employee who made her day special. Image: Shireen Ebrahim/Facebook

In the post, Shireen explained that she was buying flowers for an old-age home and after a long day of comparing prices, she needed to buy groceries.

She headed to the Pick n Pay in Ferndale on Republic and said that she usually packs her own items when paying to lighten the work of the employees. However, an employee named Colita insisted that she wanted help her pack her groceries.

Shireen explained further:

"Colita literally pushed me aside with a big smile on her face saying 'I can see that you are tired, please let me help you'."

She ended by thanking the kind employee for her, "outstanding service", and said it was a pleasure meeting such a positive person.

"Nothing felt more refreshing than meeting a kind person who cares and leaves you with a big smile," added Shireen.

Shireen was so moved by Colita that she tipped the kind-hearted employee for her amazing service and she hopes this will inspire others to show appreciation and gratitude in the same way.

The sweet comments

The post is receiving big love on the group with close to 300 reactions and people are sending through their comments of praise to Colita. Many others are tagging Pick n Pay in the hope the store sees her excellent customers service.

Helen Hoelson:

"Pick n Pay is lucky to have ladies like you Colita!!!"

Zuleika Essa:

"How sweet... so many amazing people out there #ShareTheLove."

Cynthia Naidoo:

"Awesome! If we all do good, we can see the good in others."

Cathy Smith:

"Thank you Colita for excellent customer service, for going the extra mile. You sure deserve that tip."

