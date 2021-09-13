Local Woman Applauded for Fighting for Wrongly Accused Deaf Man: #ImStaying

A local woman has been hailed as a heroine for her unrelenting efforts to help a hearing-impaired man after he was wrongfully accused of committing a crime

A local woman has been hailed as a heroine for her unrelenting efforts to help a hearing-impaired man after he was wrongfully accused of committing a crime.

It is unclear what crime the man was accused of committing, but the woman, Lorraine Hlazana, reportedly fought tooth and nail to ensure he did not go to prison.

Tuning to the #ImStaying Facebook page, a user, @Ke Nna Waga Makgato, gave an explosive account of the events and Hlazana's timely, heroic intervention to save the wrongfully accused man.

"When a deaf man in our neighbourhood was almost sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit, Lorraine Hlazana [pictured] is the one who fought for him," the post started.

"His family isn't fluent in South African sign language, and his English isn't good either. So, it was difficult for them to communicate properly with him.

"He, himself, didn't even understand what was going on either because he wasn't told the whole truth.

"Now, Lorraine is very fluent in sign language, so it was easy for her to get to the bottom of everything. When she discovered the truth, she fought for him. She fought for him relentlessly."

The post highlights Hlazana's resolve despite the hurdles she encountered. The woman's humanitarian spirit, given she did all that she did without expecting anything in return, was also noted.

"It wasn't easy, but she never gave up. With the [number] of obstacles in her way, she still didn't give up because she believed that in the end, the truth always wins, and it did," added the post.

"Today, that deaf man is free because of her. She didn't have to help him. She wasn't paid to help him and, she didn't even know him that well yet did it without expecting anything in return because that is who she is."

The user went on to detail the inspiration they have drawn from the Good Samaritan before giving the page's followers food for thought by introducing a different scenario.

In the wake of the international month for the deaf, the post allowed followers to reflect on the challenges faced by deaf people.

"I'm inspired by her courage, her determination, her beautiful heart, her love for deaf people, and people living with various other disabilities," said @Ke Nna Waga Makgato.

"They say you can tell a lot about a person's character by the decisions they make when they are under pressure. This lady taught me that in the end, integrity always wins.

"Now imagine what would have happened to the deaf, innocent man had he not met a person fluent in sign language," added the user.

"September is Deaf Awareness Month, and I wonder how many deaf people out there need help, but due to the language barrier, they do not get the help they need. This is why I'm going to learn sign language."

South Africans reacted with heartfelt messages after the post went viral. It garnered more than 2 500 positive reactions, was shared more than 70 times and had more than 140 comments.

@Given Mohale noted:

"Someone suggested that it also becomes compulsory to learn sign language in schools."

@Carol Blackman wrote:

"Thank you, Lorraine. It really worries me that by making everyone wear masks we are not taking into consideration the plight of the deaf."

@Dudu Nyamane shared:

"When the quest for justice deprives you of peace, you become unstoppable! Bravo to this heroine!"

@Elaine M. Watson added:

"What a wonderful, inspiring story!!! Thank you so much through my tears xxx."

@Katy Harries offered:

"So inspiring Lorraine. Sign language is such a beautiful language. I would love to learn it and it is one of my youngest son's dearest wishes."

Story of nurse who helped both a crying mom and baby warms Mzansi: #ImStaying

In other news to warm the heart, Briefly News previously reported that a post did the rounds on social media about a female nurse at a hospital who helped to soothe a crying baby from a distressed mom.

The post, which was shared on Facebook, received an overwhelming outpouring of praise for the heroic nurse. Users of the social networking site were also quick to sympathise with the child's mother, who, according to the post, was in an emotional state.

More than 700 people responded positively, followed by a torrent of comments as social media users shared their thoughts on the heartwarming story. @Pumeza Makhwal 'omhle Ningi, the user who shared the Facebook post, wrote:

"Two weeks [ago] at Nelson Mandela Hospital, there was a young a mother with a 1 year old baby who couldn't stop crying. The mother tried everything, from giving her food to putting her on her back.

"The baby didn't want any of that. Until a nurse came and asked the mother why was the baby crying, the mother started crying herself.

"The nurse took the baby and put her on her chest rubbing her back. She sang for her. The baby stopped crying."

Source: Briefly.co.za