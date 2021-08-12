Story of Nurse Who Helped Both a Crying Mom and Baby Warms Mzansi: #ImStaying

A woman recently took to social media to share the story of a female nurse who helped a mother in distress and her crying child at a hospital

The social media post got an overwhelming reception as users heaped praise on the heroic nurse for her humane spirit

A touching story has Mzansi feeling warm after a post did the rounds on social media about a female nurse at a hospital who helped to soothe a crying baby from a distressed mom.

The post, which was shared on Facebook, received an overwhelming outpouring of praise for the heroic nurse. Users of the social networking site were also quick to sympathise with the child's mother, who, according to the post, was in an emotional state.

The touching story of a Mzansi nurse at a hospital who helped a crying baby and her mother has social media in a buzz. Image: Pumeza Makhwal 'omhle Ningi/ Facebook.

More than 700 people responded positively, followed by a torrent of comments as social media users shared their thoughts on the heartwarming story. Pumeza Makhwal 'omhle Ningi, the user who shared the Facebook post, wrote:

"Two weeks [ago] at Nelson Mandela Hospital, there was a young a mother with a 1 year old baby who couldn't stop crying. The mother tried everything, from giving her food to putting her on her back.

"The baby didn't want any of that. Until a nurse came and asked the mother why was the baby crying, the mother started crying herself. The nurse took the baby and put her on her chest rubbing her back. She sang for her. The baby stopped crying."

Among the positive comments, many users explained how an infant or a baby senses its mother's emotions and responds to them.

One user, Flo Gilfillan Georgiadis, said:

"Sometimes one just needs to relieve the mother, too, as she can transfer her feelings of despair to the baby. Been there, done that."

Another user, Renée Matthews, recounted a similar experience:

"This happened to me with a beautiful waitress at a Spur. She was always prepared to take my baby and soothe him. Some people just have the knack when mommy's fretting. I'm grateful for those people."

Suzie Naudé mentioned:

"Babies can feel the mother's anxiety. Both need the closeness."

Elroy Zietsman noted:

"Sometimes we just never know what a parent is going through the best is to try you best to help and never question or insult."

Mo Sa Bean added:

"Shame man, she must have been overwhelmed. I was there, at some point, I know exactly how she must have felt. To the Nurse that assisted, I commend you, we need more people like you."

