Mpumelelo Mseleku recently went viral on social media after he was captured at his daughter's birthday party

The reality TV star and his former partner, Vuyokazi Nciweni, were regarded as co-parenting goals after setting their differences aside to celebrate their little girl

The warm reactions follow the viral backlash from Mpumelelo's birthday gift for his daughter, which was roasted and harshly criticised by users online

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni celebrated their daughter's birthday. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku and his former partner, Vuyokazi Nciweni, found themselves at the centre of an intense social media debate after reuniting to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

On 17 May 2026, images from the extravagant party, which was held in Cape Town, surfaced online, featuring colourful decorations and seating arrangements and fun activities for the six-year-old and her young guests. Vuyokazi, who recently celebrated moving into a new apartment, wore matching dresses with her little girl.

A photo of Sbindi, Vuyokazi and their children posing together trended online, where the former couple shared warm smiles while looking at their little girl with pride.

The pair, who share two kids, officially called it quits after a tumultuous relationship that often played out in the public eye on Izingane Zesthembu. Vuyokazi was the unofficial "matriarch" when Mpumelelo first introduced his polygamy and Tirelo Kale into the picture.

After leaving, Kale became the only girlfriend and welcomed her first child with Sbindi, but would later become sister wives with Amahle Gasela, for whom Mpumelelo paid lobola in 2025 after just months of dating.

Despite Sbindi and Vuyokazi's public breakup, fans praised their maturity and for putting their kids first, with many calling the united front a beautiful display of healthy co-parenting.

See the photos from the birthday party below.

Social media reacts to Sbindi and Vuyokazi

Online users admired Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni's co-parenting relationship, praising them for prioritising their children over their differences. Read some of the comments below.

vistokay1 said:

"@vuyokazi_nciweni and @sbindi_mseleku, this is beautiful coparenting, keep it up."

lisabahle praised Vuyokazi:

"Well done, @vuyokazi_nciweni, for raising Mhlophe like a Queen, and thank you for putting your own feelings aside. May you guys continue to coparent together with @sbindi_mseleku. This was indeed a beautiful moment for all of us."

thabisa_thabs suggested:

"First picture/slide needs to be framed."

nokuthula2857 wrote:

"Mhlophekazi broke the internet this weekend, thanks to mummy."

Fans praised Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni's co-parenting relationship. Images: vuyokazi_nciweni, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

mezaphu reacted:

"This is beautiful!"

pakama_daniso wrote:

"Oh, the happiness on Mhlophekazi's face! Happy birthday, babe."

tshabalala.sindisiwe praised Mpumelelo Mseleku:

"Sbindi, my brother, I am so happy to see what you have done; that's exactly what a man does."

Mpumelelo Mseleku roasted over daughter's birthday gift

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the gift Mpumelelo Mseleku allegedly bought his daughter for her birthday.

Social media users roasted the reality TV star, accusing him of being frugal and arguing that he could have made a much better effort for his little girl.

Meanwhile, others wasted no time in defending Mpumelelo's gift, noting that his presence at his daughter's party was more valuable than whatever he allegedly paid for the present.

Source: Briefly News