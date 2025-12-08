On Saturday, 6 December 2025, Vuyokazi Nciweni opened up about her experience as Musa Mseleku's daughter-in-law

This was in response to MaYeni's claims during the first episode of Uthando Nesthembu: Uncut, which aired on Friday, 5 December 2025

Netizens reacted with mixed views, with some sympathising with Vuyokazi Nciweni after she detailed the alleged harassment and emotional abuse she endured

Vuyokazi Nciweni spilled the tea about her time as Mpumelelo Mseleku's partner after MaYeni's allegations. Image: mayenimseluku, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Former Ingane Zes'thembu reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni is spilling the tea on her time as popular polygamist Musa Mseleku’s daughter-in-law.

Vuyokazi Nciweni dropped juicy files about his time as Mpumelelo Mseleku’s partner after Uthando Nesthembu: Uncut premiered on Friday, 05 December 2025, at 20:00 on Mzansi Magic.

During the premiere episode of Uthando Nesthembu: Uncut, Musa Mseleku’s second wife, Nokukhanya ‘MaYeni’ Mseleku, claimed that Nciweni had taken her eldest child, who was staying at the Mseleku homestead, under false pretences. According to MaYeni, Nciweni said she was taking the child back to Cape Town, but never returned her.

Vuyokazi Nciweni spills the tea after MaYeni's claims

On Saturday, 6 December 2025, Vuyokazi Nciweni shared a Facebook post detailing what unfolded after she fell pregnant with her and Mpumelelo’s first child.

Nciweni lifted the veil as she faced criticism for allegedly ignoring MaYeni’s calls after taking her and Mpumelelo's daughter.

In her response, the mother of two said when she got pregnant with Mpumelelo Mseleku’s first child in 2019, she was harassed by his girlfriends and received threatening text messages.

She opened up about the alleged emotional abuse she endured while being accused of being a witch and being responsible for a miscarriage that happened around that time. Vuyokazi alleged that fake accounts were created in her name and used to insult MaYeni.

“To be deleted. Just a glimpse of what happened back then. 2019-Got pregnant, started getting phone calls from girlfriends, got threatening texts, accused of witchcraft, was accused of a miscarriage that occurred around that time, fake accounts were created using my name kuthiwa ndithuka umamakhe and her sisters, his mom called my mom because apparently ndimthuka on social media, got dumped, almost lost my daughter due to the stress of defending myself against all this,” part of the post reads.

Vuyokazi Nciweni said that when she gave birth in 2020, the harassment and threatening text messages continued, and she eventually reported the matter to the police because she feared for her safety, but did not specify where or to which police station.

The harassment and threatening messages stopped after Musa Mseleku intervened and unmasked the person behind them, who then apologised.

“2020 - Gave birth, opened a case because I was scared…this continued. The real person behind the fake accounts and texts was found (by his dad), apologies were made,” the post further reads.

Vuyokazi said that she and Mpumelelo Mseleku rekindled their romance in 2021 and hinted that she would spill more tea, saying:

“2021-Got back together. There’s still so much more. (And I’m not explaining myself…I’m just annoyed. It gets to a point).”

See the post below:

SA reacts as Vuyokazi Nciweni responds to MaYeni

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some sympathised with Vuyokazi Nciweni, others criticised her and sided with MaYeni. Several netizens praised Musa Mseleku for fighting for Vuyokazi Nciweni during her time as his daughter-in-law.

Here are some of the comments:

Nkosazana Ntikane Ka Kunene claimed:

“MaYeni raised Mhlophekazi. The least you could have done was to notify her that you’re taking Mhlophe for good, it’s just human decency!”

Fezeewe Empie Dlakadla remarked:

“If there was ever someone to fight for you in that family was uMseleku.”

Dineo Mbalula Mpeko said:

“People love saying ‘don't explain yourself’ back in the ranch; they make up their own assumptions. Tell your truth, wena and close the chapter properly.”

Source: Briefly News