Popular Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize recently spoke about playing the character of Lehasa's baby mama

Mkhize has been trending on social media in the past few weeks following her character's arrest for murder

Viewers of the educational soapie commented on Mkhize's character and hoped she would remain in jail

Talented actress Samukele Mkhize recently opened up about playing the villain role of Khwezi on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

The popular actress previously trended on social media when it was reported that Lehasa may have stabbed her to death.

Mkhize shared in an interview with Sunday World that Khwezi is in the middle of a battle between her freedom and the man she loves. A storyline that has viewers arguing daily on social media.

“Her choices are never straightforward. She’s torn between loyalty and survival. I can’t say what she’ll do next, but she always follows her instincts. She’s a survivor, even when it costs her.”

The former Isibaya star adds that her character is flawed, but so is everyone, and humans can evolve.

Mkhize also reveals that Khwezi has become more guarded, strategic, and she’s still determined, but carrying a lot more emotional weight.

The educational soapie recently shared on its X account on 28 November 2025, that Mkhize's character was arrested and faced with a difficult decision of choosing her freedom and betraying her boyfriend, Nkosi.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Khwezi's storyline

@reign_kayz responded:

"Nkosi will regret helping Khwezi get rid of the body. Knowing Miss Gasela."

@charliejnr10 commented:

'We deserve to have a whole 30 minutes of Khwezi doing the confession to Kobus. Not disturbance.'

@lindzmlangeni wrote:

"Khwezi doesn’t believe she’s a criminal. She's delulu that girl."

@lindzmlangeni replied:

"I hope Khwezi turns on Nkosi, so that he can rot in jail. That guy is annoying."

@CeeNkuna commented:

"But, this case is funny, so Khwezi went to mkhulu to acquire Lehasa’s riches, and now she doesn’t want to compensate him after, and now she’s in trouble for it."

@out_soon_ reacted:

"I see the chickens have come home to roost for Khwezi. Please. So don’t drag this storyline, so far y’all are doing so well."

@lindzmlangeni wrote:

"Lehasa's obsession with Khwezi is annoying. He’s married now, why can’t he let the law take its course?"

@out_soon_ said:

"Why is Nkosi handling Khwezi’s businesses because Lehasa is available? Ma ka boshwe u (he must get arrested) Nkosi, please."

@Mr_dwing replied:

'Khwezi, Nkosi, and Lehasa’s storyline annoys me very much. I hate it."

