Skeem Saam fans have gotten the show trending over the drama of Khwezikazi going to great measures to conceal the truth about who stabbed Lehasa

The episode saw Khwezikazi continuing with her fabrication that Pretty is to blame for Lehasa's hospitalisation

Viewers of the show believe that Khwezi will be arrested soon because some of those around her don't believe the lies

Once again, Skeem Saam is making Twitter trends because of the gripping love triangle between Pretty, Lehasa and his soon-to-be wife, Khwezikazi.

'Skeem Saam's Khwezikazi is determined to hide the truth about who stabbed Lehasa. Image: @SkeemSaam3/ Twitter and @samukele_mkhize/ Instagram

Tuesday's episode (28 June 2022) left fans frustrated and in suspense when Khwezikazi (Samukele Mkhize) falsely accused Pretty (Lerato Morabe) of stabbing Lehasa (Cedric Fourie). The culprit, Khwezikazi, is going to any lengths to conceal the truth.

The latest episode follows both Pretty and Lehasa's families making efforts to uncover the truth by seeking the help of sangomas and lawyers, but Khwezikazi is equally determined to ensure that any evidence linking her to the tragedy is forgotten.

The show's fans took to Twitter to react to the recent episode, with some believing that Khwezikazi will soon face the wrath of the law.

@Morokane1

"Hamba Kwezi, 'I couldn't pull the trigger like the coward that I am'. What a show #SkeemSaam"

@FortuneWide said:

"Khwezi must learn to accept that she's not Lehasa's love. This is what happened to so many of us. We accepted it and moved on. Gaa sa go rate gaa go rate, boloi gobo thuse sepe. #SkeemSaam"

@iamyellow_Neo added:

"Malome knows Khwezi is lying. I think he saw Monday's episode, he just doesn't wanna tell Peterson what happened #SkeemSaam"

@keyssa_tshepi shared:

“And you’re alive to tell the tale - hai! I love Phomolo please !! By next week Khwezi should be in jail please #SkeemSaam"

SA can not get enough of the Pretty and Khwezi plotline

Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to Twitter to trend the show on Tuesday after Lehasa's partner Khwezi got double payback when she attacked Lehasa with a knife and framed Pretty. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, got caught red-handed cheating with Pretty, and Khwezikazi reacted dramatically, much to viewers' delight.

Khwezi's theatrics reminded long-time viewers of another of Lehasa's exes, Lelo. Fans were amused that Lehasa attracts women who go to extremes.

@GRamasike commented:

"Lehasa needs to go for a serious cleansing from these psychopath girlfriends. First Lelo and now Kwezi #SkeemSaam "

