Samthing Soweto has taken to social media to announce his upcoming Now or Never Tour and his fans are here for it

The talented singer, real name Samkelo Mdolomba, just released his new single Amagents after taking a two-year break from the music industry

The star did not announce the dates and venues for his tour but his fans shared that they're going to buy the tickets that go on sale on on Friday

Samthing Soweto is about to set Mzansi on fire. The talented singer took to his timeline to announce his upcoming tour called Now or Never.

Samthing Soweto, real name Samkelo Mdolomba, took a two-year hiatus from the music scene. He came back strong last Friday with the release of his new single, Amagents. The song is dedicated to his daughter.

Taking to Twitter, the star announced that tickets sales for his tour go live on Friday, 1 July. According to Slikour On Life, he captioned his post:

"Now or Never Tour coming soon, Tickets go live Friday 12:00midday."

Even though Samthing Soweto didn't announce the dates or venues of his shows, the singer's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to let their fave know that they're definitely attending his concerts.

@FanfaniMthembu said:

"Love the storyline sika Nodoli and Amagents, took me a while to realise that both these songs are dedicated to your daughter."

@buddyPha commented:

"We definitely going to attend as Pretorians."

@romanbuso21 wrote:

"I hope you're coming to CPT as well."

@KgabaTau said:

"Please make a Saturday midday show in Ekurhuleni preferably near Daveyton, Benoni or Tembisa."

@madameproducer commented:

"Oh my word. I cannot wait!"

@Zodumo_02 wrote:

"Where are the dates?"

@08_jabu added:

"Bring it on - certainly I’ll support . Hopefully you’re starting here at our home Province. Gauteng lives with possibilities."

