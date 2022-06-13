DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently to share how he begged Samthing Soweto to feature on his and Kabza De Small's track, Emcimbini

Phori explained that the song was produced by Mas Musiq, who sampled Samthing Soweto's other track without his knowledge, and Phori begged Samthing to add a verse to the track

Yanos lovers shared mixed reactions to Phori's remarks, with some saying the record label owner is exploiting young artists

DJ Maphorisa has explained that he begged Samthing Soweto to feature on his and Kabza De Small's hit, Emcimbini.

DJ Maphorisa shared that he begged Samthing Soweto to feature on 'Emcimbini'.

Source: Instagram

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Phori shared that the track was produced by Mas Musiq. He said he begged Samthing Soweto to add a verse to it because Mas had sampled Samthing's song without his consent.

The clip was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. DJ Maphorisa shared that he and Kabza decided to add the track to their album because "it had a saga".

"Mas Musiq sampled Samthing Soweto's afro beat song. Then when we played it at Live [AMP], Samthing Soweto freaked asking why are the boys sampling him. I begged Samthing Soweto, telling him that the song is big. I then thought Kabza and I should take it and he should add a verse."

Amapiano lovers took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Phori's remarks.

@JohnReebs said:

"He sampled Thanda Wena Pt2 1:16 to be exact."

@Kgothat94869068 wrote:

"We need the full video to understand the entire story, so in order for Samthing Soweto to not sue Mas Musiq, Phori and Kabza released that song as their own and took credit for it until Howard exposed them ko Podcast and Chill."

@Nonny07 commented:

"No. He used that as an example to explain how one has to have a backbone in the industry and fight for what’s due to him or her by kinda being selfish. So he made an example of Mas Musiq that he’s that type of guy."

@mphog33 said:

"Mas Musiq is the engine behind the Scorpion Kings."

@Nonny07 wrote:

"No. Musa must post the whole video. He’s taking it out of context. He was actually praising Mas Musiq for being assertive."

@Lico499909301 added:

"Phori is exploiting a lot of artists. He benefitted so much from that song."

Lira ecstatic after DJ Maphorisa's remix of her song got a SAMA nomination

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular singer Lira could not hide her joy following the nomination of the remix of her song Feel Good at the SAMAs.

The award-winning vocalist and singer, who worked on the song with popular hitmaker DJ Maphorisa, said the news was special to her.

Feel Good remix was nominated in the Remix of the Year category alongside Uhuru by Sun-el Musician, Azana and Da Capo, Ladon by Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo, Mama by Josiah De Desciple, Boohle and Da Capo, and Gcina Impilo Yami by Bucy Radebe and DJ Clio.

