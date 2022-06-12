When Andile Mpisane is not kicking a ball around for Royal AM FC, he's making music or acting but he still finds time to post inspiring snaps to social media

Andile shared a snap of his luxury whips at sunset and told his fans that he was in a different league, essentially saying that they were not the same

Fellow celebrities and fans took to the comment section in reaction to the jaw-dropping pics of his luxury sports cars

Andile Mpisane wears many hats, he is a footballer, an actor, and a singer making him one of the more interesting celebrities in South Africa.

Andile Mpisane reminded Mzansi that he is not the same as the rest of us. Photo credit: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile shared a snap on Instagram of himself and his luxury whips and captioned the pic by saying:

"I'm in a different league."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Quite a few celebrities reacted to Andile's post

uncle.vinny:

"CHAIRMAN ⚔️"

minniedlamini:

"A King and his things "

tha.simelane:

"Yhooooooo"

kwa_mammkhize:

"Sunset ❤️"

His fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to his post

king_of_the_surface:

"Different league yes but musa ukusphaphel yah performer syathul thin"

inaciomazive:

"You are in another level "

musahlmjr:

"No you are not in a league you the owner of the league "

sathukza:

"Not even Uefa champions league but,Super league "

lux_inja_yempilo:

"Your name is Andile Money Mpisane"

"Another girl": Shauwn Mkhize excited as Andile and Tamia welcome their baby

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has taken to social media to announce that her son Andile and his wife Tamia Mpisane have welcomed their baby. She was born at 00:14 on Sunday, 15 May.

The excited granny posted a snap of the newborn's feet. The wealthy businesswoman and actress shared that baby Miaandy arrived weighing at 2.8kg.

Taking to Instagram, MaMkhize shared that she's excited to be a grandmother again. The loving momma added that Tamia was also safe and recovering well after giving birth.

Social media users took to the Royal AM boss' comment section to congratulate the young couple. Many shared their views on the baby's creative name.

MaMkhize posts sweet video of Andile Mpisane's daughter Flo's 2nd birthday

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize shared a sweet video of her granddaughter Flo's second birthday. The reality TV star penned a sweet message along with the clip.

The flamboyant businesswoman shared that she can't believe that Andile Mpisane's daughter with Sithelo Shozi is now two years of age. The loving granny expressed that her "princess" has filled their lives with love and joy.

Taking to Instagram, MaMkhize further shared that her family is blessed to have such an adorable kid. Part of the Uzalo star's sweet post reads:

"My hope for you is to grow up being a strong-minded, independent and proud Zulu girl. I pray that you always know how loved you are. Happy Golden Birthday, My Princess."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News