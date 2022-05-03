Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize took to social media to share a sweet video of her granddaughter Flo's second birthday party

The wealthy businesswoman and loving granny shared that she's blessed to have Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi's daughter in her life

Social media users took to the timeline to help the Uzalo actress wish "Princess" Flo a happy second birthday, adding that they too can't believe she has grown so much

Shauwn Mkhize has shared a sweet video of her granddaughter Flo's second birthday. The reality TV star penned a sweet message along with the clip.

Shauwn Mkhize penned a sweet birthday message to her granddaughter, Flo. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

The flamboyant businesswoman shared that she can't believe that Andile Mpisane's daughter with Sithelo Shozi is now two years of age. The loving granny expressed that her "princess" has filled their lives with love and joy.

Taking to Instagram, MaMkhize further shared that her family is blessed to have such an adorable kid. Part of the Uzalo star's sweet post reads:

"My hope for you is to grow up being a strong minded, independent and proud Zulu girl. I pray that you always know how loved you are. Happy Golden Birthday, My Princess."

Peeps took to MaMkhize's timeline to help her wish her adorable bundle of joy a happy birthday.

theodelle_moodley708570 said:

"Happy 2nd birthday gorgeous baby Flo. You are just absolutely adorable. May God bless you as you grow into a strong woman. I just love your smile. The most happiest baby."

sharonkhethi commented:

"Baby Flo. I’ve been waiting for this, hope you had a great day."

nontuthuko_nomafu wrote:

"Happy birthday to the princess."

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful princess."

thamzaa commented:

"Happy 2nd birthday, Flo."

vuyo_thelady wrote:

"Flo is sooo cute and beautiful."

priviledgebrooklyn added:

"One thing about you, you love baby Flo."

Shauwn Mkhize throws lush Thanksgiving party

In other news about Mzansi's favourite businesswoman, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize threw a lush Thanksgiving party in Sandton, Johannesburg recently. The star-studded event was attended several of by Mzansi's A-listers, including Thembi Seete, Kenny Kunene and Kefilwe Mabote, among other celebs.

The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to share some of the videos and snaps she took at the Egyptian-themed ceremony. MaMkhize's son, Andile, performed some of his songs during his mother's party.

The South African reported that Shauwn Mkhize entered the party on the back of donkeys while wearing a fancy white outfit with pearl and feather detailing.

