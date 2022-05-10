Nomzamo Mbatha has taken to social media to share a throwback video of herself getting all dressed up in a full school uniform

The Coming 2 America actress visited Dr JL Dube High School in KwaMashu for a sod-turning ceremony a couple of weeks back when she spent time with the school kids in a bathroom

In the clip, the former Isibaya star can be seen getting dressed by a pupil who brought her the uniform when she visited the school for the second time

Nomzamo Mbatha dressed up in a full school uniform when she visited Dr JL Dube High School in her township of KwaMashu, north of Durban.

Nomzamo Mbatha got all dressed up in a school uniform when she visited a KwaMashu school. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

She had been visiting the school for the second day in a row when one of the pupils brought her the ironed and ready-to-wear uniform. The stunner was at the school for a sod-turning ceremony a few weeks back.

The Coming 2 America star shared that the pupil who gave her the spare uniform, Anele, also took the role of dressing her. The star shared the hilarious throwback clip of the moment Anele dressed her in the school's bathroom on Instagram.

Peeps took to the former Isibaya actress' timeline for being humble and genuine. They also shared that the uniform looked good on her.

bontle.modiselle said:

"I love this so much."

djhappygalsa commented:

"So cute darling."

dr.kikimolao wrote:

"I watched this many times. That girl knows how to fix the tie shem, she had to pull that move though."

zandile_gambushe said:

"You are the most organic person, one of a kind, Zamo."

thandonje commented:

"You’re such a beautiful soul Zamo and you attract exactly what you embody."

banhleee wrote:

"You literally look stunning in anything and everything. Look at you, have you seen yourself, mam."

4iam.nodoli added:

"You are so genuine and I resonate with you so much."

