Nomzamo Mbatha visited the families who were affected by the recent deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal and took pics of the storm's impact

The former Isibaya actress shared that she visited the area near the washed away bridge she used to drive on when she visits her mother's home

The stunner said families are still yet to find their loved ones who died when their homes were washed away by the recent floods in the province

Nomzamo Mbatha has visited the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. The actress penned a touching message on social media and shared snaps showing the impact of the floods in the province's townships.

Nomzamo Mbatha visited the areas affected by recent heavy rains in KZN. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

The stunner shared that she visited what used to be a bridge that she used when visiting her mom's house. She revealed that the homes on either side of the road were also washed away during the recent fatal heavy rain.

Nomzamo Mbatha also took snaps standing on top of the debris of what was once people's homes. In the heartbreaking Instagram post, the former Isibaya star revealed that some family members from those homes are still missing.

"I keep thinking of the helplessness of people realising what was happening and having no chance to even run. Families wiped out," part of her lengthy post reads.

The Coming 2 America actress added that her home used to flood when she was growing up. Peeps took to Nomzamo Mbatha's timeline to share their comments on her post.

nceba.abroad said:

"Really heartbreaking to see."

thandeka_xulu commented:

"Wow!!! This breaks my heart. To the families that lost their loved ones, we are praying for y’all."

bathabz1981 wrote:

"This is heartbreaking."

legugulette said:

"Love and tons of light to KZN."

thandekazondi commented:

"It’s heartbreaking to see it all in person, the despair in people's eyes is hard to erase once you have seen. Thank you for joining the efforts to help. We all have a role to play."

kwandi_s wrote:

"This is just too much for my people."

sanely_majola added:

"It's so painful Zamo, I don't wanna lie."

Ayanda Ncwane offers assistance to KZN flood victims

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane is offering much-needed assistance to KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. The media personality went home to rural Ndwendwe to visit the families affected by the recent heavy rain.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star donated some food, blankets and money to families who cannot afford to bury their loved ones. She crossed rivers and walked on mud to get to some of the victims.

Ayanda took to Instagram and posted snaps and videos of herself with her team when they got their hands dirty a few days back. She expressed that most of the families she visited are now homeless and stranded.

