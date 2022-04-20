Ayanda Ncwane has stepped in and offered much-needed assistance to the families who were affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star donated food, blankets and money to those who lost their homes or loved ones and those who cannot afford to bury family members who passed away

Reacting to videos and pics of her visit in Ndwedwe, Mzansi celebs and social media users praised the star for opening her heart and wallet to the needy

Ayanda Ncwane is offering much-needed assistance to KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. The media personality went home to rural Ndwendwe to visit the families affected by the recent heavy rain.

Ayanda Ncwane has offered assistance to KZN flood victims. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star donated some food, blankets and money to families who cannot afford to bury their loved ones. She crossed rivers and walked on mud to get to some of the victims.

Ayanda took to Instagram and posted snaps and videos of herself with her team when they got their hands dirty a few days back. She expressed that most of the families she visited are now homeless and stranded.

"Homes are washed away and bereaved families are mourning at the neighbours' or relatives' places," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Mzansi celebs and the stunner's followers praised her for opening her heart and wallet to the victims of the devastating floods.

simzngema said:

"Thank you, sisi. God bless you."

basetsanakumalo commented:

"God bless the work of your hands."

vusithembekwayo wrote:

"Amazing work, my sister: let us know how we can help."

bridgetmasinga said:

"God bless your heart. Please do share details on how and where we may send you amaparcel to assist you in continuing your work."

smilwesihle commented:

"You have such a big and beautiful heart. May God continuously bless you and your family."

mrs_t_o_maria wrote:

"Oh Ayanda, God bless your beautiful heart, thank you."

tyra_gwaty added:

"Talking about women of power. Thank you, sis. May you be rewarded 10-fold."

KZN floods: Policewoman and police dog die during search and rescue mission

In related news, Briefly News reported that newly-appointed National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has confirmed that a police officer who formed part of the Pietermaritzburg search and rescue team died while on duty.

The officer was Sergeant Busisiswe Mjwara, aged 42, and she was being assisted by a police dog, Leah, from the Durban Central Search and Rescue (SAR) unit.

According to The Witness, Mjwara and Leah were conducting rescue operations in the Msunduzi river, where three people had drowned. Mjwara then started to experience difficulty and subsequently drowned.

