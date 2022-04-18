A policewoman and police dog unfortunately died while searching for drowning victims in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday

Another policewoman from the Durban Central Police Station also died when her house collapsed on her

South Africans have taken to social media to share condolences and recognise the bravery of the officer who drowned

PIETERMARITZBURG - Newly-appointed National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has confirmed that a police officer who formed part of the Pietermaritzburg search and rescue team died while on duty.

The officer was Sergeant Busisiswe Mjwara, aged 42, and she was being assisted by a police dog, Leah, from the Durban Central Search and Rescue (SAR) unit.

Sergeant Busisiswe Mjwara and police dog Leah died on Sunday while carrying out rescue operations. Images: What's on Durban/Facebook

According to The Witness, Mjwara and Leah were conducting rescue operations in the Msunduzi river, where three people had drowned. Mjwara then started to experience difficulty and subsequently drowned.

Leah has attempted to help the policewoman but unfortunately also experienced challenges that led to her death as well. Mjwara was airlifted to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

TimesLIVE reports that the drownings took place at around 11:30am on Sunday, 17 April.

Durban police officer dies in home when walls collapse

Another police officer who worked at the Durban Central Police Station was killed in her home after her house collapsed. Constable Thandazile Sithole, aged 31, is one of numerous police officers who have suffered tragedies due to the floods.

It has been reported that approximately 30 police officers have been either injured or displaced due to floods washing away their homes.

The KwaZulu-Natal province has been tragically hit with heavy rains that lasted over a week. The rainfall resulted in floods, which led to the loss of life, the loss of people's homes and the destruction of public infrastructure.

The province is now carrying out cleanup operations that involve trying to find people that have gone missing in the floods.

South Africans share condolences for lost police officers

@EtmMokoena said:

"Tragic indeed. Risking own life to serve the country. TRUE HERO. This country owes a debt of gratitude to its family and friends."

@cutysbeke said:

"May the officer rest in peace."

@thapelo247 said:

"Condolences to her family and colleagues."

@Kadera58675088 said:

"R.I.P. You were very special."

Department of Human Settlements plans to distribute 4 000 temporary houses to displaced residents

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Human Settlements is stepping in to assist KwaZulu-Natal residents who are now displaced due to the devastating floods.

The province has been experiencing heavy rainfall that resulted in the destruction of people's homes, public infrastructure and more.

