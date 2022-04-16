A bus accident in Zimbabwe tragedically resulted in the death of more than 30 people just one day before Easter

The bus was transporting Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members who were set to attend the annual pilgrimage

Over 70 people were also injured in the crash and approximately 13 people are in critical condition and being treated

Over 30 ZCC churchgoers were killed in a bus accident on Thursday night. Image: Jean-Noel DE SOYE/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a statement confirming the accident and stated that it occurred at around 10pm. The deceased individuals were taken to Chipinge Hospital where a post-mortem exam will be conducted.

Of the 71 people who are said to be injured approximately 13 people are in critical condition.

It is believed that the accident was a result of the bus' brakes failing because the bus is suspected to have been overloaded when the crash happened.

According to The South African, the bus belonged to a secondary school called Charles Lwanga. More investigations into the accident will follow.

