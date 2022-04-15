President Cyril Ramaphosa and other officials paid a special visit to the Zion Christian Church in Limpopo

The president, along with members of the ANC, met with Reverend Bishop Dr Barnabas Lekganyane and Reverend Bishop Dr Joseph Lekgayane

Ramaphosa praised the church's leaders for their efforts in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

LIMPOPO - President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Zion Christian Church in Limpopo on Thursday ahead of the Easter weekend.

He was accompanied by other members of the African National Congress (ANC) and provincial leaders, where they met Reverend Bishop Dr Barnabas Lekganyane and Reverend Bishop Dr Joseph Lekgayane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Zion church in Limpopo ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa praised the leaders for their efforts which saved lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. The church has called off its annual mass pilgrimage to Moria for the third year to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Thousands of the church’s members have not attended the pilgrimage since the church first disallowed it in 2020, Eyewitness News reported.

The transport minister Fikile Mbalula cautioned residents about travelling to KwaZulu-Natal during the Easter weekend following the recent floods that resulted in the death of hundreds. He urged residents to travel during the day and that traffic volumes are reduced, SABC News reported.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans react to the visit

@MabathaMaligana posted:

"Maybe God is furious because the ANC in Ethekhwini have again chosen a corrupt accused zandile gumede to lead them and also Zuma's shenanigans preventing being held accountable. Have people forgotten the story of Sodoma and Gomorrah in the Bible."

@eliotchauke1 said:

“So he put lockdown regulations so that he can go to Moria alone.”

@Ngungunyane5 commented:

“My guy wanted to visit Moria.”

@MaraDinho_10 posted:·

“Somebody has been summoned.”

@BolediTxa added:

“Hope those who are protesting for God (natural causes) are watching.”

Scramble for relief for South Africa's flood victims

Briefly News also reported that victims of South Africa's deadliest storm on record scrambled to get help on Thursday as the death toll from floods and landslips that struck the country's southeast surged beyond 300.

At least 306 people have been killed since the heaviest rainfall in six decades swept away homes and destroyed infrastructure in the city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal province. The government has declared a state of disaster in the region and pledged relief to those affected.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a visit to the area on Wednesday, described the floods as a "calamity... a catastrophe of enormous proportions."

Source: Briefly News