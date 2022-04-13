Kelly Khumalo has hired an attorney to be her eyes and ears during the murder trial of her ex- boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo was murder allegedly by five men during an armed robbery at Kelly’s home in Vosloorus in 2014

Her attorney Magdalene Moonsamy said Kelly hopes to find closure for herself and her children who she shared with Senzo

PRETORIA - Singer Kelly Khumalo has entrusted her attorney Magdalene Moonsamy to conduct a watching brief during the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana Captain and her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa.

Five men are accused of murdering Senzo and are on trial at Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Kelly Khumalo hired an attorney to watch the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: Anesh Debiky & Oupa Bopape/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Senzo was killed during an armed robbery at Kelly’s Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014, according to The South African. Moonsamy will ensure that the court adheres to Kelly’s rights and said that the most important thing is for the nation to get closure.

When asked how Kelly was doing, Moonsamy said that she is anticipating an outcome on the case, IOL reported.

Social media react to Kelly’s watching brief

@lgmngomezulu commented:

“She’s getting scared the truth might come out, isn’t she?”

@MoAfrika_79 posted:

“Kelly knows something.”

@Givencape shared:

“R-Kelly know something.”

@MaalehuS wrote:

“She's got lots of money, enough to watch and report back.”

