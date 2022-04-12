The murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has remained one of Mzansi's most talked about murder cases in history

According to many reports, Meyiwa died in an armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house

Although the murder happened in October 2014, the perpetrators are yet to be arrested as the police lack credible evidence

The release of the Netflix docu-series Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star has, however, revived Mzansi's interest in the case, and many are pointing to Longwe Twala as the killer

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial is still underway eight years after the soccer star's death. Over the years, Mzansi has named many suspects in the case, but the police have not charged anyone for the murder.

The recent release of Netflix's five-part docuseries Senzo: Murder Of A Soccer Star has reignited the country's interest in the case. Social media investigators have managed to spot loopholes in the story and concluded that Longwe Twala, who was also in the house the night Senzo was killed, is the suspect.

According to social media investigators, Longwe's story about what transpired that fateful night does not add up. Many are convinced that Longwe is not in prison because his father, Chicco Twala, has powerful friends.

@BtZenith said:

"Longwe Twala couldn't call the cops because he ran out and left his phone in the house. Also, the criminals didn't take his phone because it was in his pocket when he ran out. He also knows Senzo died protecting Kelly from the criminals but wasn't in the house. Right!"

@Tan_Lilly added:

"Why are we ignoring the fact that Senzo’s friend solved this case when he was drunk and admitted that Longwe did it?"

@SmallSeBann commented:

"Again, where was Longwe when they rushed Senzo to the hospital? What IF he's the one who cleaned up after they've left?"

