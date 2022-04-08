DJ Dimplez's Pop Bottles team has taken to social media to announce the details of the late South African hip-hop DJ's tribute concert

The Pop Bottles event was Dimplez's brainchild and his team is making sure that the star who passed away on 6 March is not forgotten for his great work in the hip-hop space

Social media users took to Pop Bottles' comment section on Instagram to share that they're looking forward to the concert which will take place on 1 May

DJ Dimplez's life will be celebrated through an upcoming tribute concert. The Pop Bottles team has announced the details of the event to honour the late hip-hop DJ.

DJ Dimplez's life will be celebrated at the Pop Bottles tribute concert. Image: @djdimplez

Source: Instagram

The concert is the brainchild of the star who succumbed to a brain haemorrhage on 6 March. The multi-award winning artist's Pop Bottles team took to social media to share the details of the tribute gig.

DJ Dimplez's team announced on Instagram that the official memorial will take place on 1 May at Casalinga on Rocky Ridge Road in Muldersdrift. According to TshisaLIVE, they have not disclosed the line-up of artists who will set the stage on fire on the day.

"Join us on the 1st of May as we celebrate the life of DJ Dimplez through an epic #PopBottles Tribute Concert."

Peeps took to Pop Bottles' comment section to share that they're ready and looking forward to be part of the concert that has over the years attracted thousands of hip-hop heads.

leratolicious1 commented:

"Let’s do it BIG!"

mlu_taj said:

"If it's anything like last time! Yho it’s gonna be fun!"

fishermaroane commented:

"We're coming with the heat."

pac_cpt wrote:

"CPT edition too, please. If you guys can manage @cabobeachclubza can be the venue."

nobuhle1 added:

"Let’s get it."

DJ Dimplez laid to rest in private funeral service

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Dimplez was laid to rest on Friday, 11 March. The hip-hop DJ passed away on 6 March from brain haemorrhage.

The star, who was born in 1981, was described as a gentle giant at his private funeral attended by close friends and family. The rest of the hip-hop community streamed the funeral live on YouTube.

Rap fans took to Twitter to share videos and pics of their fave's funeral. Some of DJ Dimplez's industry mates who couldn't make it to the private ceremony also used the micro-blogging platform to show love to their late peer and say their final goodbyes.

