DJ Dimplez has been laid to rest in a private funeral service and many of his entertainment peers described him as a gentle giant of the industry

The hip-hop star's close friends and family attended the private ceremony while many who couldn't attend streamed it live on YouTube

Rap fans and some of his industry mates took to social media to say their final goodbyes to the club DJ who passed away on 6 March from brain haemorrhage

DJ Dimplez has been laid to rest this Friday, 11 March. The hip-hop DJ passed away on 6 March from brain haemorrhage.

The star, who was born in 1981, has been described as a gentle giant at his private funeral attended by close friends and family. The rest of the hip-hop community is streaming the funeral live from YouTube

Rap fans took to Twitter to share videos and pics of their fave's funeral. Some of DJ Dimplez's industry mates who couldn't make it to the private ceremony also used the micro-blogging platform to show love to their late peer and say their final goodbyes.

Rapper KiD X tweeted:

"A gentle giant has fallen. Rest in Eternal Peace DJ Dimplez. An honor to have encountered you."

@ntebaleng_jules wrote:

"The cemetery where Boitumelo Mooi is being laid to rest. I'd personally wanna rest in such a beautiful scenery. I mean look at the trees, overlooking the mountain. Green everywhere, one with nature. I would feel like heaven soothes me even before judgement day."

@TeekayGoldfish commented:

"A gentle giant has fallen. Goodnight my buddy, my bro. Boitumelo Athiel Dj Dimplez Mooi."

@Boity_Montwedi added:

"I don't know why I keep letting myself watch these funerals on YouTube cos I get so teary."

Nadia Nakai opens up about DJ Dimplez's passing

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai opened up about why celebs are quick to post about other celebs' deaths on their timelines. The entertainers were slammed over the weekend for posting about the passing of their peers before family statements have dropped.

The A-listers were shaded by tweeps who were reacting to the news of DJ Dimplez' passing. Many of the late hip-hop DJ's peers sent their condolences on social media before his family confirmed his death.

Nadia took to Twitter to share why they do it. The 40 Bars hitmaker expressed that they don't do it for attention but they post out of love. Nadia Nakai asked her followers to be kind and show love when celebs post about the passing of other entertainers.

