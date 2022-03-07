Nadia Nakai has opened up about why celebs send their condolences on the timeline when a fellow celeb dies after some peeps claimed A-listers are seeking attention

The rapper was reacting to peeps who slammed Mzansi celebs for posting about their entertainment peers' deaths way before their families confirmed the news

Social media users agreed with the 40 Bars hitmaker but urged celebs to at least wait for the deceased's families to confirm before they start posting their RIPs

Nadia Nakai has opened up about why celebs are quick to post about other celebs' deaths on their timelines. The entertainers were slammed over the weekend for posting about the passing of their peers before family statements have dropped.

Nadia Nakai has addressed the 'attention seeking' claims following DJ Dimplez's passing. Image: @nadianakai, @djdimplez

Source: Instagram

The A-listers were shaded by tweeps who were reacting to the news of DJ Dimplez' passing. Many of the late hip-hop DJ's peers sent their condolences on social media before his family confirmed his death.

Nadia took to Twitter to share why they do it. The 40 Bars hitmaker expressed that they don't do it for attention but they post out of love. Nadia Nakai asked her followers to be kind and show love when celebs post about the passing of other entertainers, reports SAHipHopMag.

Most of the peeps who commented on her timeline agreed with her but asked celebs to at least wait for the deceased's families to confirm it first.

@Kesaitse2 said:

"But at least wait for their families to confirm it."

@T_Rose_xx commented:

"Which is true but y’all can’t tweet in 'parables' and log out."

@wanthola_king wrote:

"The Queen of SA Hip hop has spoken."

@Brianworldwide2 said:

"Mina I get you, you are correct 100%."

