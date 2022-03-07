Popular Amapiano songstress Lady Du found herself topping Twitter trends following another celebrity death

The singer was blasted by Mzansi social media users for announcing celebrities' deaths before an official confirmation from families

Taking to Twitter, Lady Du fired back at the trolls who were calling her out for posting about DJ Dimplez's death

Lady Du was dragged by social media users for posting about celebrities' deaths before an official statement from the family or a family spokesperson.

Lady Du slammed peeps who accused her of jumping to announce celeb deaths before the family. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Dakiwe hitmaker trended on social media as peeps took an aim at her for rushing to post unconfirmed news.

TimesLive reports that the singer was dragged for posting a condolence message for DJ Dimplez before the Mooi family confirmed that indeed he had passed away. The publication further reports that DJ Dimplez's family later confirmed his death.

"It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez."

Lady Du later took to her Twitter page to call out the trolls. She said those who were trolling her were sick. She wrote:

"Y’all are sick, I tell you, sick!"

Lady Du's tweet did not deter the social media users. Many came for her with more hilarious memes that left Mzansi in stitches.

@TumiDaKing wrote:

"When you see “haaai mahn” from Lady Du... Don't ask anything, just send in your condolences"

@Rori_DeepSoul said:

"If you die, Lady Du and Robot Boi must have a story ka wena, if they don’t, you didn’t live enough."

Fana Mokoena criticises Nathi Mthethwa for not supporting local artists, accuses him of causing them ”stress”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Hotel Rwanda actor Fana Mokoena has accused Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa of causing stress to local artists. The actor-cum-politician blasted the government minister for not doing his job properly.

The former EFF member of Parliament said by now the minister should have given local municipalities the authority to issue permits for outdoor events.

According to TimesLive, a maximum of 1 000 people are allowed for indoor gatherings and not more than 2 000 people for outdoor gatherings. The publication further states that when a venue is small, not more than 50% of its carrying capacity may be used.

