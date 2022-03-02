Actor Fana Mokoena has fired shots at the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa for not being a responsible minister

The actor accused Minister Mthethwa of not doing his duties diligently thereby causing stress to the artists

Taking to Instagram Fana Mokoena said Mthethwa should give municipalities the go-ahead to issue permits for outdoor events

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hotel Rwanda actor Fana Mokoena has accused Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa of causing stress to local artists. The actor-cum-politician blasted the government minister for not doing his job properly.

Fana Mokoena has slammed the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa for Not Supporting properly conducting his duties. Image: @fanamokoena and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The former EFF member of parliament said by now the Minister should have given local municipalities the authority to issue permits for outdoor events.

According to TimesLive, a maximum of 1000 people are allowed for indoor gatherings and not more than 2000 people for outdoor gatherings. The publication further states that when a venue is small not more than 50% of its carrying capacity may be used.

Taking to his social media page, Mokoena said Mthethwa should be blamed for the stress that artists are going through. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Nathi Mthethwa must be held responsible for the stress he’s causing artists who rely on events for their livelihoods.

Municipalities are not giving out outdoors permits for events until that Nathi gives the go-ahead. Municipalities are wrong, but why is Nathi not unlocking this fiasco."

Mokoena's fans also shared the same sentiments and said something needs to be done about the issue of permits.

@Umnomzani commented:

"Not only artist Mr Mokena what about organizers, technicians, producers the list goes on, its been bad its just that we are not famous if we were the headlines would be buzzing about the loss of everything we worked for."

@khayelitshakapa said:

"The reason the Minister of Condolences @NathiMthethwaSA doesn't care he gets his salary and benefits every month so the welfare of Artists is not a priority for him."

Julius Malema, DJ Shimza slam Minister Nathi Mthethwa for insensitive post on the day of Riky Rick’s funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Minister Nathi Mthethwa has been accused of being inconsiderate. The minister was heavily blasted by social media users when he posted about officially launching Human Rights Month.

In his post, Mthethwa who posed next to lynch ropes and peeps felt that he was being inconsiderate especially given that it was the day of Riky Rick's funeral.

According to TimesLive, Minister Mthethwa's tweet did not sit well with many South Africans. Many flooded the comments section of his post to give him a piece of their minds. EFF president Julius Malema said:

"He banna, not today. Mxm"

Source: Briefly News