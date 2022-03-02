Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has come under fire from peeps for posting an insensitive post

EFF leader Julius Malema and DJ Shimza are some of the notable social media users who called the minister out for his tweets

Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to post that he and his team had officially launched Human Rights Month at Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane

Minister Nathi Mthethwa has been accused of being inconsiderate. The minister was heavily blasted by social media users when he posted about officially launching Human Rights Month.

EFF leader Julius Malema and other peeps have called out Minister Nathi Mthethwa for this insensitive tweet. Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images and @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter

In his post, Mthethwa who posed next to lynch ropes and peeps felt that he was being inconsiderate especially given that it was the day of Riky Rick's funeral.

Taking to Twitter Minister Mthethwa said that he had embarked on the tour of Kgosi Mampuru Gallows Museum. He said:

"Earlier today, we were at Kgosi Mampuru Museum in Tshwane in the Gauteng province to officially launch Human Rights Month. As an integral part of our programme, we embarked on a tour of the Kgosi Mampuru Gallows Museum, a national heritage site."

According to TimesLive, Minister Mthethwa's tweet did not sit well with many South Africans. Many flooded the comments section of his post to give him a piece of their minds. EFF president Julius Malema said:

"He banna, not today. Mxm"

@FanFan_Mkhize said:

"I swear this is a deliberate move by Nathi Mthethwa, who knows this may be pettiness for not being invited to Ricky Rick funeral as Min of Arts & Culture."

@illythehost wrote:

"Dear Minister Nathi Mthethwa, some of us are going through a lot and one of our homies just committed Suicide Jo & Wena you posted such. ah, bra yaka what’s wrong with you!? Couldn’t you wait until tomorrow or some other time when we’re a bit healed? Ya noo."

@Malwande_udumo noted:

"Nathi Mthethwa is a primary example of our Government not being in touch with the realities of the masses of this country. Riky Rick was right when he said we are on our own, they are proving him right even in death. So insensitive sies."

