DJ Maphorisa has been dragged on social media after his English bundles depleted while he was trying to express how he misses his friend

The Amapiano producer is in Dublin City, Ireland as part of his world tour and he is seemingly missing some of the people he hangs around with when he's in Mzansi

Trolls took to the Izolo hitmaker's comment section and roasted him while others advised him to leave English alone and concentrate on producing Amapiano

DJ Maphorisa is touring the world but he is already missing his friend from Mzansi. The Amapiano producer took to social media to express how he was feeling but his English bundles let him down.

With a loudly crying emoji and a red heart, Phori shared that he's not doing well while in Dublin City, Ireland. The star, who usually rolls with Kabza De Small, did not mention his friend's name on the tweet. He wrote:

"My mis my friend tjo."

Peeps flooded Madumane's comment section on Twitter and roasted DJ Mphorisa for the way he butchered the English language in his post.

@umalambane_zn commented:

"You're drunk Madumane, please sleep."

@LekaMashishi said:

" 'My son only speaks English'. Son: 'My mis my friend'. Sure Phori."

@_Kea104 wrote:

"Guys stop with these mockery comments we have 3 celebs left on Twitter. Phori me munderstands mmkhayy."

@keletsoMaphaks said:

"My miss you too Phori. My be back tomorrow neh my friend."

@MfokaMqulusi wrote:

"Leave English alone, continue with piano."

@Wandile_Ntulie added:

"I don't know who dribbled who here, whether you dribbled English or English dribbled you."

DJ Maphorisa admits a MacG interview can ruin a celeb's career

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently to admit that going to Podcast and Chill with MacG for an interview can ruin celebs' careers.

The likes of Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub were slammed by many after they had a case of slippery tongue while on the popular podcast. They trended for days after their interviews and their careers have taken a nosedive since then.

DJ Maphorisa took to Instagram Live recently to warn his peers in the entertainment industry to prepare properly before a sit down with the YouTuber.

