DJ Maphorisa Admits a MacG Interview Can Ruin a Celeb's Career, Mzansi Weighs In

DJ Maphorisa has admitted that doing an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG can ruin celebs' careers if they don't prepare properly for it

A list of celebs, including Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub, found themselves in hot water after saying things that did not go down well with Mzansi social media users

Peeps shared mixed reactions to Phori's two cents on the matter with some saying an interview on the podcast can also take celebs' careers to greater heights

DJ Maphorisa took to social media recently to admit that going to Podcast and Chill with MacG for an interview can ruin celebs' careers.

The likes of Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub were slammed by many after they had a case of slippery tongue while on the popular podcast. They trended for days after their interviews and their careers have taken a nosedive since then.

DJ Maphorisa took to Instagram Live recently to warn his peers in the entertainment industry to prepare properly before a sit down with the YouTuber, reports TimesLIVE.

Peeps shared mixed views on the Izolo hitmaker's take on the podcast. Many peeps shared that MacG doesn't force anyone to say things that could destroy their careers on the show.

@Clvudii_sa wrote:

"Hey, you can't blame MacG for saying things you shouldn't be saying, umdala, you're grown omit certain things that could destroy your career nawe. These celebrities don't want to take responsibility for what they say on the podcast. MacG isn't forcing anyone."

@LethaboLT1 said:

"I understand but you got to see how he makes his interviews, putting celebrities on the spotlight. Psychological tricks he does."

@manzigua wrote:

"How is MacG asking questions about things you did a career destroyer?"

@SocietyNews commented:

"The popular YouTube podcast has been charting Twitter trends regularly and mostly because his guests always have a case of slippery tongue that lands them in hot water."

@atshilumella added:

"Maphorisa was supposed to have given us both sides of the story. He mustn't be one sided. He must put it for everyone to understand that as much as he can destroy your career, he can also propel it..."

Mlindo The Vocalist's manager accused of exploiting the singer while bashing Maphorisa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mlindo The Vocalist's manager Nyiko is allegedly also exploiting the singer. Nyiko was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Nyiko went to the show to expose DJ Maphorisa after he recently accused him and Mlindo of being backstabbers. The Chillers are convinced that Nyiko is also allegedly taking Mlindo's money.

Peeps were shook on Twitter when they found out that Nyiko allegedly pays himself for being Mlindo's DJ, road manager and artist manager whenever Mlindo The Vocalist is booked for just one gig.

