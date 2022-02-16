@mphomohadi shared a snap of a piece of raw onion and advised peeps on the TL to eat the bulb as she believes it is good for them

Baffled social media users rushed over to her replies section to ask what in the world an onion can do to benefit their lives

@mphomohadi didn't really seem to have an answer for the above and instead locals trolled her into the next dimension over her dubious advice (and supposed bad breath)

Twitter user @mphomohadi suggested to her followers that eating a raw onion is good for them. Tweeps were left shocked beyond belief at the absurd suggestion with some even asking what benefits it has. The lovely lady who shared the post responded with:

"Lol, I'm not sure but I guess it's health."

Cyber citizens shared some of the funniest responses they could as they tried to figure out why eating a raw onion could help them in life. Mzansi really is filled with comedic geniuses who shine bright on the TL.

This lady suggested that people should eat onions but peeps are not having it. Image: @mphomohadi

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the questionable post below:

Cyber citizens go on a roasting rampage

@NashleyZw said:

"Your mouth will smell of onions for the rest of 2022. Onion wonke pho!!"

@KiidHensamu shared:

"I'd rather chew people's sins."

@KSundawana wrote:

"Use Listerine afterwards, thank you."

@Rato_0601 responded with:

"Careful it doesn’t ooze out of your skin and it becomes your natural smell."

@Twolanez1 tweeted:

"Never!!! Onion nje awa I'd rather hug a tree."

@jimakitla added:

"I'll do no such thing, thank you very much."

