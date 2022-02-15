Digital marketer and content creator Sabelo took to Twitter to share a few pics of his new TV but Saffas turned it all into a joke

Sabelo purchased a high-end smart TV from Samsung and was excited when it arrived, however, locals are convinced it looks like a smartboard

The young man's replies section quickly filled up with all kinds of side-splitting comments that are sure to keep you entertained for a while

Digital marketer Sabelo showed his new TV off on the TL but the reactions from peeps were probably not what he was expecting. The flat-screen television sits on four poles but the peculiar white border surrounding it caught many netizens' attention.

The TV has a very futuristic vibe and locals used the opportunity to share a few jokes under the pics. The wide, crystal-clear TV was compared to a smartboard, which are used in many schools around SA.

According to Samsung, the TV is a 4k UHD Smart TV. The starting price for this item is R15 000 while a 55-inch version of the telly will set the buyer back R23 000.

This man was excited to share his latest purchase online but Saffas looked at it differently. Image: @sabeloelkah2

Source: Twitter

Sabelo's gained over 10 000 likes on the microblogging application:

Saffa netizens roast the life out of the TV

@Milton_mash2004 wrote:

"Neh marn! Without jealousy, hatred or whatever but this TV is weird."

@RamsiieT said:

"Smartboard mos."

@reelosquare asked:

"Isn't this a smartboard for matrics?"

@Iam_VickyWOG responded with:

"The nerd me would feel like I'm in math class each time I watch it."

@Dee_Sat· tweeted:

"Why this TV though? It really does look like a whiteboard."

@AneleTom asked:

"Wow I know it's expensive and next level specs but it's ugly, it really looked nicer on ads."

