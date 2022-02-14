A video of two men creating an illusion of a much shorter person and dancing together has left the people of Mzansi wanting more

The clip was taken at a party where attendees were left gobsmacked by the two men's dancing capabilities and creativity

@LeratoN_ shared the 42-second clip on Twitter, and social media users are living for the energy the duo exuded

A truly unique performance at groove has left South African social media users admiring the creativity of two men. The clip starts with one man lying on the floor before being approached by another, who sits on his lap.

The man who sat uses his T-shirt to block the other man's legs. They created an illusion of a much shorter individual with the legs belonging to one man and the upper body belonging to the other man.

The duo then begins to dance in the most Saffa way possible. The synchronisation and ability to hit every single beat of the song playing had groove-goers screaming with excitement and netizens loving every single moment of the clip.

These two men worked together to create a cool illusion while dancing and groove goers loved it. Image: @LeratoN_ / Twitter

The viral clip gained over 13 000 views on the bluebird app:

Saffa netizens share jokes as they rewatch the creative dance video

@Nhlahla_Mdladla said:

"Now I understand why SAn women said dating a SAn man is risky..."

@NBlacklezz wrote:

"The way they are so comfortable in each other's laps."

@GoodmanMabunda responded with:

"This was absolutely dope man."

@sizaninasty shared:

"Someone's pillar nkosi yami."

@Zoi_nino tweeted:

"Relationship goals."

@DonFigo__ added:

"They nailed it!"

