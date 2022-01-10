Tito Mboweni shared images of him in a meeting with Dr JJ Tabane in Limpopo in a recent Twitter post

The former finance minister took it further by posting a second tweet of a photo zoomed into his footwear

The shoes appear worn out and has left Mzansi online users in stitches and unimpressed with the politician’s wardrobe choice

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans have roasted their favourite politician, Tito Mboweni, after he took to Twitter post photos of him during a meeting with Dr JJ Tabane at Stanford Lake in Makgobaskloof, Limpopo and zoomed in on his shoes.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni took to social media to show off his shoes. Image: @tito_mboweni / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The former finance minister is no stranger to public ridicule and it seems he may actually enjoy it after he emphasised on his choice of shoes, which have definitely seen better days.

The post has been met with several spicy comments from peeps with some even tagging shoe brands to sponsor Mboweni with a brand new pair.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@MHlombe wrote:

“And they expected you to take us somewhere as a country with those shoes... Aybo Mboweni.”

@zwidesd asked:

“Tito is your account not hacked?”

@MartinGucciZA said:

“Tito is now bullying his bullies by bullying himself.”

@LesNgobz commented:

“That shoe looks like the state that South Africa is currently in.”

@mckobola reacted:

“Sembi (ugly).”

@Ms_Patite said:

“Kube uyazi intanga yakho uSteve Harvey igqokani (If only you knew what your peer Steve Harvey wore).”

@thabs116 reacted:

“Maar those shoes governor.”

@1KarlMarxis said:

“I guess shoes tells more about a person mhmm.’

Photo of Tito Mboweni’s mask flop sparks discussion among Mzansi peeps

Briefly News previously reported on an online media user, @Sentletse, who took to social media to share a photo of South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni wearing a mask incorrectly. The photo sparked various comments from users with many excusing the mistake on old age.

Living in the midst of a pandemic, masks limit the volume and travel distance of expiratory droplets dispersed when talking, breathing, and coughing, reducing the chances of Covid19 infection.

The user captioned the post:

“How not to wear a mask.”

Source: Briefly News