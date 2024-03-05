Kwaito singer Pitch Black Afro spoke out about the murder of his wife, Catherine Trisha Modisane

The Ntofontofo singer was found guilty of her murder and charged with culpable homicide

Pitch Black Afro maintains that he never killed Modisane and blamed his financial status for his conviction

After being imprisoned for three years for the murder of his wife, Catherine Trisha Modisane, Pitch Black Afro insists that he had no hand in her murder.

Pitch Black Afro insisted that he did not kill his wife Trisha Modisane. Image: Getty Images, @snl

Pitch Black Afro says he never killed Trisha

Kwaito singer Pitch Black Afro was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment but only spent three. Catherine Modisane had bruises on her upper body, but the Ntofontofo said he did not do it.

The court found the singer guilty of her murder, and was later charged with culpable homicide.

According to ZiMoja, Pitch Black Afro said there was insufficient evidence to convict him and that his celebrity status might have been the leading cause of his arrest.

Financial status to blame?

The Angindandaba Nawe singer maintains that he never killed Modisane and attributes his conviction to his financial circumstances.

"The court let me down. I didn't have money, and therefore I didn't have a voice."

He said his charge indicated that he killed her by mistake, something he denied. What hurt him the most was being unable to bury her. He admitted that they fought like normal couples but said he never laid a hand on her.

Afro served time at the Leeuwkop Prison and was granted parole after three years of imprisonment.

A major comeback looms

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pitch Black Afro was reportedly in the studio with music producer Molly Wood. He is working on a song dedicated to his late wife, Catherine.

A source told ZiMoja that the man misses Catherine, and this song is his way of expressing that.

“Music has always been his passion. He sings about wishing he could see her again and tell her how much he loves her. It is a tribute to his woman, and we will have to wait and see how people will receive the song."

