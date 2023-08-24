South African rapper Pitch Black Afro is back on the streets after being released from prison a few days ago

The star was handed down a ten-year sentence in June 2020 after being found guilty of killing his fiancée Catherine Modisane

The Department of Correctional Services noted that Pitch Black Afro was released because his sentence expired

Mzansi rapper Pitch Black Afro is a free man after his prison release. The star was serving a ten-year sentence after he was found guilty of culpable homicide.

Pitch Black Afro has been released from prison after serving three years.

Source: Twitter

Pitch Black Afro released from prison

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that rapper Pitch Black Afro was recently released from prison. The Let's Make Love hitmaker was jailed in June 2020 for killing his fiancée Catherine Modisane.

According to The Citizen, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Howard Ngcobo was released after benefiting from the special remission of sentence. The statement read:

"The department can confirm that [he] was released as his sentence expired on 18 August 2023. He benefited from the special remission of sentence."

Why was Pitch Black Afro in prison?

The star was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2020 after being found guilty of culpable homicide. He was initially charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice after his fiancée Catherine Modisane was found dead in a Bed and Breakfast in Joburg.

Modisane reportedly died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

