Oscar Pistorius' family and lawyer are working hard to get the Paralympic athlete out of prison on parole

They are arguing that there is an error in the dates established by the Correctional Services Department regarding his eligibility for parole

South Africans responded with mixed opinions regarding the court application and many believe Pistorius should be released

Oscar Pistorius in the courtroom for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Image: Alon Skuy and Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - The imprisoned paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius' family and attorney are asserting his eligibility for parole.

Oscar Pistorius' family questions Correctional Services

They are contesting that there's a mistake in the dates set by the Correctional Services Department and the parole board.

Nonetheless, the department contends that Pistorius hasn't yet completed his minimum sentence, as mandated by a ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal(SCA) in Bloemfontein in November 2017.

In line with South African law, offenders must spend at least half of their sentence behind bars before qualifying for parole.

Pistorius seeks clarification on parole

According to SABCNews, Pistorius has lodged documents with the Constitutional Court, seeking clarification on the timeline. Back in 2016, he was initially given a six-year sentence, but the SCA increased it to 13 years and five months.

Recently unearthed documents from March 2023 reveal that the SCA issued a communication ahead of his parole hearing, indicating that the sentence from the November 2017 ruling becomes effective starting on 24 November 2017.

In his legal papers, Pistorius refutes this communication's accuracy. He further contends, among various points, that the application of the November 2017 ruling infringes upon his fundamental rights, reported EWN. Consequently, this has extended his required serving time, making him only eligible to seek parole in August 2024.

SA citizens discuss Pistorius' parole eligibility

Andries Mogotla mentioned:

"Not yet time for parole because somebody passed on because of him. He deserves jail for life."

Sandhya Pillay wrote

"Being eligible for parole does not mean you are entitled to it."

Tau Koalane posted:

"Yes, he's eligible to be released on parole because he had served his term in prison. Let the man be free."

Floyd Mahlaule said:

"Yes, he deserves parole, to be honest, he learned something."

Elelwani Mbedzi asked:

"Is Reeva eligible to come back? If so then he can come out but if not he must remain in there."

Asanda Nomkala stated:

"He just wants to be remembered. Remain there brother you are safe there.

Reeva Steenkamp's parents would rather celebrate her 40th birthday than oppose Oscar Pistorius' parole bid

In another article, Briefly News reported that former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' latest bid to get out of prison will not be opposed by his victim, Reeva Steenkamp's family.

The Steenkamp legal representative, Tania Koen, told the media that Reeva's parents have no intention of opposing Pistorius Constitutional Court application. Pistorius' parole application was denied earlier this year.

