Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will have to serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars

The former athlete's hearing did not go in Pistorius' favour, with the board denying his parole

Reeva Steenkamp's mother said she opposed Pistorius' parole because she doesn't believe he's remorseful for his actions

PRETORIA - South Africa's infamous blade runner Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole.

Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. Image: Kim Ludbrook

Source: Getty Images

The parole hearing occurred on Friday, 31 March, at a correctional facility in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment after the courts found him guilty of the murder of his girlfriend at the time, model Reeva Steenkamp, Mirror reported.

The tragic incident occurred on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2013.

There is no indication at this stage if Reeva's family's wishes impacted the parole board's decision to deny Pistorius' bid for freedom.

Reeva's mother, June Steenkamp, made a representation at the former athlete's hearing and reportedly opposed Oscar being granted parole.

A little over 10 years after the tragic murder, Steenkamp insists that the blade runner has shown no remorse for killing Reeva, SABC News reported.

Pistorius maintains that he did not intentionally kill his girlfriend the day he fired four shots into a locked bathroom at his Silverlakes home. The convicted murderer has insisted that he thought Reeva was an intruder.

The Olympic champion will be offered the opportunity to appeal the parole board's decision in a South African court.

