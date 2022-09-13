A new documentary detailing the circumstances surrounding Reeva Steenkamp's death has caused a buzz online

Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed by her then-boyfriend Paralympics gold medal winner Oscar Pistorius who s currently serving a jail term

Steenkamp's best friend Gina Myers detailed how Pistorius was obsessive and even resorted to stalking her late friend

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A new documentary titled My Name is Reeva has detailed how Paralympics gold medalist Oscar Pistorius used to obsess over his late girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Gina Myers has shared more details about Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius in the documentary 'My Name is Reeva'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Pistorius made national news when he shot and killed his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.

According to TimesLIVE, a new three-part documentary has opened old wounds by detailing Reeva's relationship with Pistorius. The late model's best friend, Gina Myers, shared some chilling details of how the gold medalist used to "stalk" her friend.

She said she didn't read much into the "stalking" situation because she just assumed it was because he liked her. She gave an example of how Oscar drove past the venue of a party they had attended. She said:

"At the time, him calling her and being obsessive wasn’t really a warning. I never experienced that kind of intensity before. So I just thought he really liked her. He drove past the party. He just decided to take a drive past the house. This is how the word ‘stalker’ came to pass."

Twitter users also weighed in after watching the trailer. Many agreed that the show brought chills down their spines.

@graciamsim said:

"Watching My Name Is Reeva, and there were so many things that weren’t addressed in court in the Oscar Pistorius trial."

@iamODI commented:

"The most chilling thing on My Name Is Reeva is how she at 14 years old painted her death ‍"

Murdah Bongz pens heartfelt birthday message for baby Asante: "You changed me to be a better father"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz or Mörda, recently celebrated his daughter Asante's first birthday.

The Black Motion star who shares Asante with popular star DJ Zinhle poured his heart out in a sweet tribute to celebrate his "precious baby".

According to TimesLIVE, Murdah Bongz headed to his Instagram page to share a sweet clip of his wife, DJ Zinhle and Asante. The star penned an emotional caption saying one day, when Santy scrolls through his page, she will see how her birth impacted her dad's life.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News