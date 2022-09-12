Popular musician and actor Anga Makubalo is now a free agent after breaking up with his fianceé Robyn Mentor

The stunner caused a buzz when she took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she had called off their engagement

The break-up comes days after Naak Musiq got called out by his baby mama Roselyn April on social media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Anga Makubalo, popularly known as Naak Musiq, has allegedly joined the single men's club after being dumped by his fianceé, Robyn Mentor.

Naak Musiq's fianceé Robyn Mentor has revealed that they are no longer together. Image: @robss.leigh and @iamnaakmusiq.

Source: Instagram

Robyn announced on her Instagram page that she had dumped the former Generations star. She wrote:

"Entering a new season and ending another. I am no longer engaged to Anga."

Naak Musiq also deleted all of Robyn's pictures from his Instagram page. The breakup comes after Anga's baby mama Roselyn April's Twitter rant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

April called out Naak after he posted a loved-up snap with Robyn after begging to meet up with her. She said:

"My cousin head my baby daddy this weekend begging to see me etc and said I was being heartless, that he sounded serious. Today she sent me a screenshot shocked that he posted his girlfriend."

Social media users have responded to the news of Naak Musiq and Robyn Mentor's break-up with mixed reactions.

@uGuguM1 said:

"He will get married to a black short girl."

@tomlaz18 commented:

"Why is it only the beautiful ones are willing to let go… others will die with you nomater what ?? "

@bogaleAmie noted:

"Thats a possibility but they have unfollowed each other on insta and pics together deleted "

Riky Rick's partner Bianca Naidoo celebrates 40th birthday with a simple and elegant party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Bianca Naidoo celebrated her first birthday without her man Riky Rick who passed on earlier this year. The mother of two, known for leading a private life, celebrated her special day with loved ones.

Bianca recently made national news after reports that she wants the South African government to recognise her as the Boss Zonke hitmaker’s legal wife so she can execute his estate.

According to TimesLIVE, Riky Rick’s long-time friend Mome Mahlangu shared the lovely pictures from Bianca’s day on her Instagram. Mome lauded Riky Rick’s mother for being an amazing mother-in-law to her son’s widow. She even said she wanted to be like her when she was older.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News