Rick Rick’s baby mama Bianca Naidoo recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by her friends and family

The mother of two has been hogging headlines following reports that she wants the state to recognise her as the late rapper’s legal wife

Naidoo marked her special day with a small gathering alongside her mother-in-law and Riky Rick’s long-time friend Mome Mahlangu

Bianca Naidoo celebrated her first birthday without her man Riky Rick who passed on earlier this year. The mother of two, known for leading a private life, celebrated her special day with loved ones.

Riky Rick’s baby mama Bianca Naidoo celebrated her 40th birthday with a lush party. Image: @ecr_drive_team and @BarrenWidow.

Source: Twitter

Bianca recently made national news after reports that she wants the South African government to recognise her as the Boss Zonke hitmaker’s legal wife so she can execute his estate.

According to TimesLIVE, Riky Rick’s long-time friend Mome Mahlangu shared the lovely pictures from Bianca’s day on her Instagram. Mome lauded Riky Rick’s mother for being an amazing mother-in-law to her son’s widow. She even said she wanted to be like her when she was older. She wrote:

“Mama J the best mamkhulu anyone can ask for, when I grow up I want to be like you. We love u.”

In another post, Mome Mahlangu showered Bianca with love telling her how much she loves to see her happy. The media personality also added that they were all gathered to celebrate Bianca Naidoo because she is special. She added:

"I love you and I hope today was full filling for you , even though I don’t like tagging I will today @thesecretlifeof_b we are celebrating u."

