Zoleka Mandela is in high spirits after sharing that she has begun treatment for cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips

The author had her fans concerned when she revealed that her cancer had returned in a social media post

Mandela recently shared a sweet photo while spending some quality time with three of her children, and fans loved to see it

Zoleka Mandela is in her fans' prayers as she battles cancer again. The star revealed in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips and has already started undergoing treatments.

Zoleka Mandela shared an adorable picture of herself spending some time with her children. Image: @zolekamandela.

Mandela, the granddaughter of struggle heroes Winnie and Nelson Mandela, recently warmed Mzansi's heart when she shared a snap while spending some time with her three daughters.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared the photo alongside a powerful quote about living in the moment. According to ZAlebs, Zoleka Mandela's fans flocked to the post's comments section to send her love and strength.

@namedjudith said:

"The Lioness and her Cubs #Fierce"

@zizi_classicstyles_pmb noted:

"It's so good to see you smile❤️❤️ you are giving all of us hope as living &enjoying the moment applies to all of us ,love you always❤️."

@gail_mokwatlo commented:

"Sending you love ❤️ also Ngce Ngce’s hairdo?"

@ms_pinklash wrote:

"Not Zingce Twinning with Mommy with Hairstyle! Love to see it."

@rosettazwane added:

"We can sit down without any assistance ❤️❤️we are growing very fast moslove it for our age group strue's bobWe super happy to see you and the crew doing what you do best together ( enjoying each other's company and making every moment count)."

@chicandposhstyles said:

"Love you loads my Queen"

@linguist_unique added:

"I love you, you will live for them, Declare zoo, declare you are going to be OKAY, You are a survivor."

@nomsamarenene noted:

"We love you Mama, it's such a pleasure to see your smile. May you be strengthen ❤️in Jesus name "

@the_mrs.superwoman wrote:

"The moments captured by seconds and minutes ❤️. Love you Zo!"

@exploringjoziwithakho commented:

"This picture makes me so happy ❤️❤️❤️"

