Master KG has been making major moves on the music scene since the release of his worldwide hit song Jerusalema

The star recently took to his social media pages to celebrate his latest banger Sofa Silahlane hitting 10 million views after a month of its release

South Africans took to his timeline to share that they were vibing to the hit song featuring Kowsheen and Nkosazana Daughter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Master KG is over the moon after his song Sofa Silahlana's 10 million views just a month after its release.

Master KG recently celebrated his new song 'Sofa Silahlane's success. Image: @masterkgsa.

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker who was slapped with a copyright lawsuit for the worldwide hit song Jerusalema is not letting the hate deter him. He has ignored the hate and focused on dropping back-to-back hit songs.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Limpopo-born star said he couldn't keep calm because of his song's success. Master KG also thanked those who worked with him on the banger and his millions of fans for their support. He wrote:

"Sofa Silahlane 10 Million Views One Month!! @NkosazanaNzama @Lowsheen. let's gooo fam."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Master KG's fans headed to the comments section to tell him they were feeling the track. Some even shared that Sofa Silahlane has been on repeat since it was dropped.

@NkwanaMogau said:

"@MasterKGsa With no SAMA award Buh you still topping the charts, you're a true icon Wanitwa mos."

@MmaBalu wrote:

"My favourite on YouTube even my kids know it❤️"

@SbusisoMMhlanga added:

"keep doing good Master KG❤️."

Bonko Khoza can’t keep calm after SAFTA win for playing Mqhele Zulu in The Wife: “To God be the Glory”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that there is no doubt that Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele Zulu in the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife, is on a winning streak. The star who became an instant fan fav bagged another top award for his role.

Khoza may not be returning to the third season of the award-winning show, but that is not stopping him from bagging top awards.

The star was over the moon when he took home the Best Actor in a Telenovela award at the SA Film and Television Awards over the weekend. Bonko was nominated alongside Vusi Kunene, who plays Funani Zwide in House of Zwide, Robert Hobbs, who plays James in Legacy, Aubrey Poo, Castro Kamanga in The Estate and Don Mlangeni Nawa, who portrays Shadrack Mokobane in The Estate.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News