Bonang Matheba is one of the most popular media personalities in Africa. The radio and television star has withstood the test of time, proving that she is the best at what she does.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bonang Matheba's famous ex-boyfriends, from AKA, D'banj and Slikour. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, being in the spotlight for many years means her private life is also under public scrutiny. Peeps have been following her dating life from when she dated DJ Euphonik, her messy relationship with AKA and her alleged affair with one half of the popular music duo Major League DJz Banele Mbere.

Briefly News looks at Bonang's interesting love affairs and how they ended.

1. Bonang Matheba dated DJ Euphonik and accused him of GBV

Bonang Matheba and DJ Euphonik started dating in the early days of their careers. The pair seemed fine until the Being Bonang star accused the popular DJ of domestic violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to News24, the pair caused a buzz on social media with their back-and-forth fighting. Peeps even nicknamed them Mzansi's Chris Brown and Rihanna. The publication also noted that Euphonik allegedly beat his then-girlfriend to a pulp because she did not close the gate.

Bonang later filed for a permanent restraining order against Euphonic, but later dropped the charges because he had apologised. SowetanLIVE reported that Bonang's lawyer at the time, Bongani Khoza issued a statement confirming the reports. He said:

"The instructions we received from our client were to the effect that Mr Nkosi had apologised to her. Further, we were advised that they were to resolve the issues privately, in an effort to amicably resolve the dispute."

2. Bonang Matheba and D'banj's short-lived romance

Bonang Matheba made headlines in Africa when she confirmed her relationship with award-winning Nigerian superstar D'bang in 2015. The Mzansi media personality allegedly visited D'banj in Nigeria alongside her then-BFF Somizi Mhlongo.

According to IOL, the two stars had media outlets from both countries working overtime when they shared steamy pictures on social media.

However, the affair was short-lived as D'banj reportedly dumped Moghel for his ex-girlfriend Adama Indimi, Nehanda Radio reports.

3. Bonang Matheba caused a stir when she snatched AKA from DJ Zinhle

Bonang Matheba was on everyone's lips when she allegedly snatched the late rapper AKA from businesswoman and music producer DJ Zinhle.

The affair split South Africans as some were on Bonang's side while others were on Zinhle's side. Peeps were glued to their social media pages during the time as Supa Mega and Queen B gave them a front seat in their affair.

TimesLIVE reported that the couple had a messy break-up that caused a buzz on social media as they went head-to-head dissing each other with spicy posts.

4. Bonang Matheba claims Slikour was her favourite boyfriend

Bonang Matheba has clearly had her fair share of relationship drama. The star, who once dated former Skwatta Kamp member Slikour said he was her favourite boyfriend.

According to News24, Queen B made the comments while having a chat with Slikour. She also cleared the air about being dumped on Facebook, saying they let the narrative run, but that was not true.

The B'Dazzled star also confessed that she will never speak ill about Slikour because he was good to her. She said:

"You were very good to me, you were very, very good to me. I think to this day, I'll never speak ill of you, I'll never say anything negative about you because you've never been an a**hole to me and I appreciate you."

5. Bonang Matheba allegedly dated Siphiwe Tshababa for a few months

The reality television star reportedly had a fling with popular football star Siphiwe Tshabalala. Buzz South Africa noted that Tshabalala once confessed his feelings for Matheba, and they later dated.

The couple's affair was shortlived, but they allegedly went on a few dates together before calling it quits.

6. Bonang allegedly hinted she dated Banele Mbere with a steamy post

Bonang never confirmed dating one half of the popular amapiano group Major League DJz but the proof is on social media.

The couple allegedly started dating in 2012, but Queen B poured cold water on the rumours. TimesLIVE reports that the star took to her Twitter page and wrote:

"They’re trying to figure out who I’m dating, as usual. Nothing serious. Happy Thursday! Being Bonang tomorrow."

A few years later, Bonang set tongues wagging when she seemingly suggested she was dating Banele with a steamy post. According to IOL, the A Very Bonang Year shocked Mzansi when she hinted that she wanted to sit on the Major League DJz star's face. She said:

"Come home so I can sit on your face."

Old video of Cassper Nyovest asking Boity Thulo out resurfaces, Mzansi reacts: "They were great together"

In more news about celebrity relationships, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo were undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrity couples in Mzansi. The pair seemed like a match made in heaven, and fans hoped they would take their relationship to the next level.

According to News24, Cassper and Boity were Mzansi's IT couple in 2015. The rappers reportedly even got engaged but later called the engagement off due to infidelity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News