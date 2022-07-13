Bonang Matheba and Major League DJz twin Banele Mbere's dating rumours are back in the spotlight after she tagged him on her IG post

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula claimed that Mihlali Ndamase recently posted an ugly pic of Bonang because she was jealous of her romance with her ex, Banele

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the rumour with many saying Queen B is happily in love with an American businessman

Bonang Matheba and Major League DJz twin Banele Mbere have allegedly rekindled their romance. The TV host apparently shared a juicy post on her Instagram stories and tagged Banele.

Bonang Matheba & Major League DJz twin Banele Mbere’ are allegedly dating again. Image: @bonang_m, @majorleaguedjz

The stunner's post sparked the dating rumours and social media detectives are pretty sure that her post was directed at Banele. According to ZAlebs, Bonang said:

"Come home so I can sit on your face."

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to try and connect the dots about why Mihlali Ndamase recently posted an ugly snap of Bonang Matheba. He claimed Mihlali is jealous of Queen B's apparent relationship with Banele because she dated him some years back.

Social media users took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on the media personality's alleged relationship with the Amapiano DJ.

@MayilaNoxolo wrote:

"Isn’t he too young for her."

@BonoloAnne said:

"Didn't Bonang on her reality show say she is done with men in the entertainment industry, after her failed relationship with AKA? Now she went against her words, ha!"

@team_mosha12 commented:

"Now it makes sense why she once said if she was to reveal who she is dating now, people will judge her."

@Lavende11174147 wrote:

"Stop feeding us false information. This is kindergarten journalism. Bonang is smitten by her American guy, wedding bells soon."

@Melanie_Myeza added:

"Nam the last time I checked it was some rich business man from overseas, not sure of the country."

Bonang Matheba crushes on Mduduzi Mabaso

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the TV personality decided to let netizens know she may be nursing a crush on Mduduzi Mabaso.

Mduduzi Mabaso, best known for his role as Suffocate on Rhythm City, had heads turning with a series of selfies that also caught Bonang's attention. Ok Mzansi reports that Mduduzi Mabaso's daughter, Tumie Mchaba, posted a note of appreciation on Father's Day. The Twitter post got onto Bonang's radar, and she could not resist.

Bonang Matheba implied that she would be interested in pairing up with Mduduzi Mabaso as she asked the daughter if she could handle a new addition to the family.

