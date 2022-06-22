Bonang Matheba is back on social media, and the iconic presenter has left some buzzing after leaving a risky comment on a Father's Day post about Mduduzi Mabaso

Bonang Matheba was not shy to let Mduduzi Mabaso and daughter Tumie Mchaka know that she may be interested in the Rhythm City actor

Bonang Matheba showed her playful side with the tweet, and fans were impressed by her taste in men as she hinted about Mduduzi Mabaso

Bonang Matheba's social media hiatus is over, and she returns with a bang. The TV personality decided to let netizens know she may be nursing a crush on Mduduzi Mabaso.

Bonang Matheba hints she is crushing on 'Rhythm City' actor Mduduzi Mabaso with a bold comment on Tumie Mchaka's Father's Day post. Image: Instagram/@bonang_m/@mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

Mduduzi Mabaso, best known for his role as Suffocate on Rhythm City, had heads turning with a series of selfies that also caught Bonang Matheba's attention.

What did Bonang Matheba say about Mduduzi Mabaso?

Ok Mzansi reports that Mduduzi Mabaso's daughter, Tumie Mchaba, posted a note of appreciation on Father's Day. The Twitter post got onto Bonang's radar, and she could not resist.

Bonang Matheba implied that she would be interested in pairing up with Mduduzi Mabaso as she asked the daughter if she could handle a new addition to the family, writing:

'Baby, do you want a new stepmom? "

Naturally, Bonang's comment caused a stir as netizens reacted to her banter. Many understood where Bonang was coming from, agreeing that Mduduzi is a great catch.

@lentlentlhaile commented:

"I get it."

@ezuuus

"You know what I don't blame you this man is everything."

Bonang Mathebas's fans react to her crush on Mduduzi Mabaso

Netizens were impressed by Bonang's bravery as many cheered her on.

@CalvinTidikwe commented:

"I heard you loud and clear Khween!"

Tweeps who have been longtime fans of the media personality recalled that this is not the first time Bonang has nursed a crush on Mduduzi. Fans were in stitches, alleging that Bonang's radio days had a time when she made moves on the actor.

@BrownBe66445853 commented:

"I remember during your Metro FM days when u said "Mduduzi Mabaso Suffocate ️️"

