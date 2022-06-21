Bonang Matheba recently had social media users salivating after she was spotted wearing a figure-hugging black and white dress

The Being Bonang star wore the R17K Rich Mnisi number paired with thigh-high white boots to the Miss SA top 10 announcement

Peeps showered the media personality with praises for choosing to support a local designer while ditching pricey international brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Very Bonang Year star Bonang Matheba recently stepped out looking like a million dollars. The popular music personality showed off her perfect figure in a lengthy dress.

Bonang Matheba has received praises from South African social media users after she wore a pricey Rich Mnisi dress. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

The star, undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebs in Mzansi, made a very leggy display with the black and white Rich Mnisi dress estimated to cost R17K. She completed the look with white thigh-high boots and long curly hair.

Briefly News loved Bonang's elegant look and posted the hot pics on our Facebook page. Our readers flooded the comments section with sweet reactions. Many praised Queen B for supporting a local designer.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Mvelisi Erdwin Sacrileger Dlamini said:

"Different Bonang, I wonder which app Mihlali used when she took that pic she posted."

Thato Manosa added:

"Local is lekker wena girl...let them Lv and Gucci while u Rich Mnisi all the way..."

Finkie Moshopyadi Naka commented;

"Bo Queen B they are living their life's hle."

Ricardo Gamble wrote:

"I'm not comfortable with that dress at all, there's just no backside at all."

Tumi-Babè Matjeke noted:

"The only thing I like is the boots on the picture."

Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane rock same outfit, Mzansi decides who wore it better: “It’s Boity for me”

In more news on stars and fashion, Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane have often been listed among some of the best-dressed celebrities in South Africa.

It comes as no surprise that the two stars were recently spotted wearing the same outfit. The celebs rocked a lengthy pleated skirt and a matching jersey. Boity accessorised her look with a pink beret and a belt.

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the pictures of the stars posted on the micro-blogging platform by a user with the name @SavageMaveriick. Many had different views on who wore the outfit better, some said it was the Bakae rapper while others said Ayanda ate the look.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News