Celebrities usually love wearing limited edition clothes and hate it when they are pictured wearing the same outfit with someone else

Two Mzansi stars, rapper Boity Thulo and reality television star Ayanda Ncwane were recently spotted rocking a similar outfit

Peeps quickly took to social media to dish their views on who they thought rocked the designer fit better

Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane have often been listed among some of the best-dressed celebrities in South Africa.

Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane were recently spotted wearing identical outfits and peeps weighed in on who they thought wore it better. Image: @ayandancwane and @boity

It comes as no surprise that the two stars were recently spotted wearing the same outfit. The celebs rocked a lengthy pleated skirt and a matching jersey. Boity accessorised her look with a pink beret and a belt.

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the pictures of the stars posted on the micro-blogging platform by a user with the name @SavageMaveriick. Many had different views on who wore the outfit better, some said it was the Bakae rapper while others said Ayanda ate the look.

@ThandekaK_ commented:

"Both of them rocked it. Boity is young and shaped differently, and so is Mam'Ncwane . I don't know how you could compare the two."

@SavageMaveriick wrote:

"Everyone has a sense of style and taste. Fashion is about creating something you develop by yourself. It's just a neutral question about who's the personal touch you like."

@Setsoali noted:

"This is so hard, I'm tempted to say Ayanda but Boity's shoes are better, the bag and belt are so so gorgeous!! It's not easy...I hate the beret for this look as I hate Ayanda's shoes lol THEY ARE BOTH GORGEOUS. Mapule I can't!"

@MsAphelele said:

"I think this outfit is better suited for an Ayanda than it is for a Boity…not that Ayanda looks better in it, it’s just more her type than itype kaBoits."

Boity Thulo’s R76k handbag and R15k+ ladies pumps has Mzansi peeps baffled: “Some cars are worth that bag”

In more related news, Briefly News previously reported that the price of Boity's handbag and shoes has set tongues wagging on social media. The rapper showed off her R76 000 Christian Dior bag and J'adior Slingback Pumps worth R15 400.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared the snap of Boity flaunting her lux items. The pic divided social media users on the timeline.

Some people shared that the expensive bag and shoes the star rocked were fake while others shared that she was only advertising them.

