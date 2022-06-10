A snap of Boity Thulo showing off her R76 000 handbag and shoes worth R15 400 has set tongues wagging on the timeline

The picture of the reality TV star flaunting the items was posted on social media by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Some people are convinced that the expensive items are fake while others believe that the rapper was just advertising the bag and the shoes

The price of Boity's handbag and shoes has set tongues wagging on social media. The rapper showed of her R76 000 Christian Dior bag and J'adior Slingback Pumps worth R15 400.

Boity Thulo showed off her R76k handbag and R15k+ ladies pumps. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared the snap of Boity flaunting her lux items. The pic divided social media users on the timeline.

Some people shared that the expensive bag and shoes the star rocked were fake while others shared that she was only advertising them. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from tweeps who saw the snap.

@Tamlynvanwyk1 said:

"Jealousy aside - Never assume what they’re wearing is real because of celebrity status. Many of them have been exposed by these high end fashion brands. Gucci SA complained about selling only 970k items but seeing several million on social media, the streets."

@Philo825225382 commented:

"Guys you do know that celebrities are given items to advertise. I'm not saying she can't afford it but she can't afford it."

@D_Bhekza wrote:

"Some cars are worth that bag jesu!!"

@MalatjiVezel said:

"Made me realize how broke I am."

@prosper1_ commented:

"The way these people pose for these pictures you can tell it's all for promotional purposes."

@Missafro4 wrote:

"Yhooo someone's salary for 9 months."

@LaudAntonn added:

"People have reserve banks in their homes."

Shauwn Mkhize spotted rocking R100k+ outfit

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize is a boss. The flamboyant KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman was spotted recently rocking an outfit that costs over R100 000.

In the trending snap, the reality TV star gracefully donned a double-breasted Balmain blazer and wool low-rise skirt suit, which costs R63 400, Gucci sunglasses worth R9 300 and a Valentino box bag priced at R41 500.

The snap was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The South African reports that the pic was posted on Tuesday, 7 June.

