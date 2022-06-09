Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize was spotted recently wearing an outfit and its accessories that cost more that R100 000

The reality TV star rocked a Balmain blazer and wool low-rise skirt, Gucci sunglasses, and a lux Valentino box bag

Social media users shared that MaMkhize's outfit costs more than their annual salary while others shared that they could buy a car with her outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shauwn Mkhize is a boss. The flamboyant KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman was spotted recently rocking an outfit that costs over R100 000.

Shauwn Mkhize wore a designer outfit priced at over R100k. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

In the trending snap, the reality TV star gracefully donned a double-breasted Balmain blazer and wool low-rise skirt suit, which costs R63 400, Gucci sunglasses worth R9 300 and a Valentino box bag priced at R41 500.

The snap was posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The South African reports that the pic was posted on Tuesday, 7 June.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Shauwn Mkhize's lux outfit. Many shared that the price of the whole outfit equals their annual salary, while others hilariously shared that the sunglasses alone cost more than their monthly salary.

@Yanga_Co commented:

"Doesn't she perhaps want a young man to make her feel young again?"

@Ramzzz_SA said:

"Her shades are my salary."

@Tash53616131 wrote:

"It's interesting mam. Some of us didn't know a person can have an entire 130k on their body just on clothes. It's interesting."

@teveen_tich commented:

"Her Shades are Twice my salary."

@LungaKaygee2 said:

"I agree her body is flames, suits that outfit perfectly."

@PHASTARICO wrote:

"Wearing over R113 000, that's a Polo Vivo. In fact that's a dream car for groove addicts, heeeiiiissshhh."

@UncleScar8 added:

"Annual salary yam in one outfit."

Shauwn Mkhize throws lush Thanksgiving party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize threw a lush Thanksgiving party in Sandton, Johannesburg recently. The star-studded event was attended by Mzansi's A-listers including Thembi Seete, Kenny Kunene, Kefilwe Mabote, among other celebs.

The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to share some of the videos and snaps she took at the Egyptian-themed ceremony. MaMkhize's son, Andile, performed some of his songs during his mother's party.

The South African reported that Shauwn Mkhize entered the party on the back of donkeys while wearing a fancy white outfit with pearl and feather detailing.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News