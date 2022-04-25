Shauwn Mkhize threw a lush Thanksgiving party in celebration of her birthday in Sandton, Johannesburg recently and entered the venue on the back of donkeys

The reality TV star had invited Mzansi's A-listers including Thembi Seete, Kefilwe Mabote and Kenny Kunene, among many others

The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to share some of the videos and snaps from the Egyptian-themed ceremony

The star-studded event was attended by Mzansi's A-listers including Thembi Seete, Kenny Kunene, Kefilwe Mabote, among other celebs.

Shauwn Mkhize threw a massive Thanskgiving party recently. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to share some of the videos and snaps she took at the Egyptian-themed ceremony. MaMkhize's son, Andile, performed some of his songs during his mother's party.

The South African reports that MaMkhize entered the party on the back of donkeys while wearing a fancy white outfit with pearl and feather detailing.

Shauwn Mkhize's followers and celeb friends took to her Instagram comment section to share their thoughts on the event.

thembiseete_ said:

"No words to describe how amazing last night was."

creamdelagosh wrote:

"Your speech was beautiful and touching. Kind words of advice."

zak24hrz commented:

"The Ruler Of The Throne????QUEENING."

gracaknavashi said:

"The Real Queen. The President."

trent_zayin wrote:

"The original goddess, live long."

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana commented:

"You look amazing and stunning. You are the greatest inspiration, God bless you always mom."

gugugumede1 added:

"Oow mother. You know your story shame. You know how to dress up as our African queen."

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her birthday with stunning snaps

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize became a year older on Wednesday, 6 April. The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

The reality TV star posted smoking snaps of herself on her timeline in celebration of her special day. Just like any self-loving lady, MaMkhize did not share how old she's turning.

The Uzalo actress took to Instagram and told her 2.2 million followers that she was born on this day. The Royal AM owner captioned the stunning pics of herself posing next to elephants:

"On this day, many years ago, a Queen was born! Happy birthday to me."

