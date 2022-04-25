Kamo Mphela has Mzansi singing her praises after rocking the stage at this year's #CottonFest with her skilful dance moves and stage presence

The 22-year-old dancer-turned-musician has been hailed Mzansi's very own Beyoncé after doing the actual most at the event to celebrate late rapper, Riky Rick

Mphela came out on top as South Africa's fan favourite and peeps took to the Twitter streets to share their reactions to her amazing performance

Kamo Mphela is fast on the road to superstardom after stealing the show at #CottonFest2022. The event, which took place on 23 and 24 of April, saw some of South Africa's biggest acts take the stage. However, it's clear Mphela came out on top as the day's fan favourite.

The musician and dancer put together an impressive set that quickly left Mzansi raving in the comments section. The artist's mix of complex choreography and certified hit songs, including smash record Nkulunkulu, which was definitely the highlight of the evening.

While footage from Mphela's performance has been difficult to retrieve, Briefly News headed to her Instagram account for a few behind-the-scenes snaps:

Kamo Mphela rocked #CottonFest2022. Images: @kamo_mphelaxx/Instagram stories

Source: Instagram

Mzansi took to the Twitter streets singing the 22-year-old's praises. Kamo Mphela was soon hailed Mzansi's very own Beyoncé for putting together the impressive show.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BassieKayy said:

"Kamo Mphela & Costa Titch have had the best performances. Now this is theatre!"

Source: Briefly News