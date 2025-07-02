A woman posted a video of her experience after trying a skincare hack recommended on TikTok

The TikToker shared her results after experimenting with a face product that was trending

Online users reacted to the woman's harrowing skin transformation which brought her spirits down

A woman posted her skincare progress after trying something new. The TikTok video revealed the beauty advice she followed.

A woman tried a skincare product she heard about on TikTok and it backfired. Image: @tumiedyakopu

Source: Getty Images

Peeps were fascinated by the woman's skincare journey and her video received thousands of likes. Netizens flooded the lady's comments' section raving about her skin changes.

In a TikTok video @tumiedyakopu documented her terrible skin change. She expressed regret after trying Himalaya's Detoxifying facial wash. Her face was dry and peeling especially around her eyes and cheeks.

Woman gets clear skin with R5 skincare

In related story, a woman took to her TikTok after having a bad exprience with the trending product. The young lady posted a video showing her disapointing results and she shared her regrets with the face wash too. Many encouraged her to keep going despite the initial look of her skin.

Online users love to know how others cleared their skin. Image: Jonathan Knowles

Source: Getty Images

A lady posted a TikTok video of her go-to skin hack. Her glass skin left people clamouring for what she uses and its a traditional remedy. The lady demonstrated how she uses clay, called imbovu in isiZulu, to maintain beautiful skin. The clay is available at lower prices and people were eager to try it out.

SA floored by woman's skin

People were divided over the woman's review of the trendy skin care product. Some reported that it worked for them and she must keep going because he skin will clear up later. Others warned her that Himalaya changed their skin forever. Watch the video of the woman complaining about her skin below:

Miss_Tee said:

"Your skin will be clear and you will love it, give it some time it was removing the dead/impurity skin."

🦥 wrote:

"Your skin is purging, it’s perfectly normal. You’ll see the glow up soon."

Mara 🌼added:

"I’ve used Himalaya products for years I have never experienced this😭"

P🦋 shared her bad experience:

"This happened to me with Himalaya in 2020 and my skin has never been the same 😭"

BEV🦋 wrote:

"This is what I’m going through after using turmeric soap 🧼 from Dischem yoooh 😅"

Vuyokazi Bavuma was brutally honest:

"I'm not trying to make you feel bad but yho I would have cried."

latifah Lee Shang added:

"I thought ugugile😂(I thought you were old)"

4 Briefly News stories about skincare

A man stunned people with his incredible skin transformation he achieved using one product for several months.

Online users were stunned by how far one woman goes to do her skincare routine which include more than five steps.

South Africans were grateful to a medical professional who shared their afordable skincare products reccomendations.

One woman went viral after she made a TikTok video to call out a skin care brand which caused damaging side-effects to her skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News